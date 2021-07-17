APEC agrees on equitable access to vaccines

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum say they will do more to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines. The deal came at an online summit on the pandemic and global economic recovery on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping all attended.

In a statement, APEC leaders stressed the need to accelerate equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines.

Suga called on the international community to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism as the world recovers from the pandemic. He also pledged to promote the achievement of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Suga has pledged to make a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics and use the event, which begins next week, to inspire children through the power of sport. Japanese government officials said several countries have expressed support.

Xi pointed out that China has provided more than 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to developing countries. He also pledged $ 3 billion in aid over the next three years to help restore damaged economies.

Xi appeared to be lashing out at the United States for trying to isolate China from new high-tech industry supply chains.

A White House statement released after the talks says the United States is donating more than half a billion vaccines to more than 100 countries. Biden also appeared to do a thinly veiled search in Beijing, warning that the vaccines are expected to arrive without political or economic conditions.