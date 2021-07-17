Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson for cabinet shuffle next week and sack underperforming ministers





Several Tory MPs, some of whom are unlikely to be promoted, have said the PM is expected to change his team of ministers before Parliament goes on summer recess on Thursday. The party is looking for a reshuffle, one of them said. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy But Mr Johnson is not expected to perform one until MPs leave Westminster for the summer, despite widespread speculation in the spring that a rejig was imminent. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:67.7%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a visit to the UK Battery Industrialization Center in Coventry. Photo: David Rose / Daily Telegraph / PA Wire Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The NUS “deeply concerned” by the students going to the campus without vaccine protection … One of the main reasons for making a change would be to dismiss ministers who shouldn’t be ministers, with some MPs fearing a repeat of the chaos of last summer’s exam scores under UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. Government needs sharpening and some ministers need sharpening, one MP said. There are one or two that should definitely be moved or abandoned, definitely. Another conservative said: The education ministry did not shine in a particularly favorable light. He’s the one who messed up the most [during the pandemic] and didn’t come back with anything productive. But they speculated Mr Johnson could hold the fire until the fall or even spring of next year to use ministers as a firewall for other Covid-related disasters. The exam scores were a complete fiasco, the MP said, adding: But maybe if it’s a complete fiasco again, they can get rid of Gavin Williamson after blaming him for the mess. Health Minister Lord Bethell has also reportedly lined up for the ax, having been caught up in the scandal which forced his boss Matt Hancock to resign as health secretary. Some sources have accused the persistent briefings and rumors of a reshuffle of having crippled the UK government in recent weeks and months. There were further briefings and rumors around the time of Hartlepool’s by-election in May. Officials would start preparing packs for new hires, while filing tough decisions they disagreed with their current minister on in the hopes that their successor would approve them, the source said. Meanwhile, MPs see the impact on ministers, with one suggesting some have given up entirely and are just waiting to see if they stay, move or are dumped. Anything annoying is now just stuck in the bin to be left for the next person, one said. Another MP warned Mr Johnson it would be a mistake to delay a reshuffle, as seems likely. There are too many people in the wrong jobs, there are too many people looking for the next job, thinking they will be moving in three weeks, they said. Some senior ministers are also said to be keen on a reshuffle now, fearing they will be ousted, with a delay that would see more MPs from 2017 and 2019 enter the framework as they accumulate experience. But MPs were skeptical of the chances of a change next week, with Mr Johnson already having a mini-reshuffle imposed by the departure of Mr Hancock’s cabinet, who will be replaced by Sajid Javid. I think the general attitude before was that Hancock was going to be part of this reshuffle, one of the MPs said. Downing Street has been approached for comment.

