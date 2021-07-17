Pence says he’s ‘had enough’ of Biden as he seeks to escape Trump’s shadow in Iowa





Despite four years of loyalty, Pence drew the ire of the pro-Trump GOP base for his refusal to heed Trump’s wishes and his attempt – without any legal mechanism to do so – to thwart the electoral count of some. States in January. 6.

But in front of a friendly crowd, he received a warm welcome as he dipped his toes into the countryside waters of the First States – flipping burgers at the Sioux Center and drawing applause from a socially conservative crowd that included allies from long time in Des Moines.

Pence insisted the platform he and Trump campaigned on in 2020 was a winner, highlighting the GOP’s gains in the House. But he largely left Trump out of that, omitting the frequent credits to the former president who had filled in his speeches during his four years as vice president. He has made no mention of their relationship since leaving Washington.

He did, however, include a reference to the January 6 riot that followed Trump’s speech, angering supporters who wanted Pence to reject election votes from certain states – and, after Pence’s refusal, marched on Capitol Hill in chanting: “Hang Mike dime.”

“The truth is we’ve been through a lot in the past year, a global pandemic, civil unrest, a dividing election, a tragic day in our nation’s capital,” Pence said.

In Des Moines, he criticized Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, complaining “of the damage they caused in such a short time.”

“I came here today to say that after 177 days of open borders, higher taxes, runaway spending, police funding, abortion on demand, censorship of freedom of ‘expression, canceling our dearest freedoms, I have had enough. And the time has come … to stand up and fight against the agenda of the radical left, “Pence said.

The early stages of the 2024 Republican presidential primary are unfolding with the party’s biggest question – whether Trump will run again – looming on the horizon.

Trump has recently resumed organizing campaign-style rallies that he uses to settle scores within the party. He backed Republicans in the 2022 primaries. And he teased another presidential bid, telling right-wing propaganda network Newsmax in June that he “would make an announcement in the not too distant future.”

If he does not show up again, however, Republicans would start with a wide open field – a prospect that has led the party’s most ambitious figures to start traveling to the early voting states, making connections with activists, potential staff and GOP officials a year and a half before the 2022 midterm elections.

In his speech, Pence accused Biden of overseeing an “out-of-control spending explosion,” pointing to budget talks in Washington. He criticized the Biden administration for halting construction of Trump’s border wall. And he accused the administration of replacing “patriotic education” with race-based “indoctrination” – while offering a misleading explanation of critical race theory.

Critical Race Theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin. Critical Race Theory is outright state-sanctioned racism, and every American should face it, every days, ”Pence said.

“And it is high time to abandon the left reflex of finding systemic racism in every institution in the country,” he said. “America is not a racist country. America is the fairest, noblest, and most inclusive nation that has ever existed on the face of the earth.”

Along with Pence, two other potential candidates for 2024 were in attendance for the Family Leadership Summit: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Both received polite – but subdued – receptions from the crowd of hundreds of social conservatives.

Noem positioned herself in opposition to America under Biden, describing a country that she said “is built on hatred and division. By pitting people against each other.”

“It is a shame to see violence, crime and the lack of unity,” she said.

She bragged that South Dakota had not ordered any businesses to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. “We didn’t take shelter in place. We didn’t mandate anything. We just trusted people,” she said.

South Dakota has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in the country, at 14,103, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. But the state has only recently seen one new case per 100,000 people every day.

After watching last year’s protests against racial injustice, Noem said, the state launched a week of advertising in an attempt to recruit law enforcement officers from out of state to work in South Dakota, a campaign she says has attracted the interest of 900 police officers in 41 states. . “We will continue to be a state that wraps its arms around our law enforcement officers,” Noem said.

Pompeo touted the role his faith played in foreign policy decision-making during his tenure as Trump’s top diplomat. He said the Biden administration’s unfolding of Trump-era policies “has been difficult for me to watch.”

Pompeo argued that Biden had not been tough enough on China and in his response to crime in American cities, and he complained that Democrats had not sufficiently supported the police.

He lambasted “the trash they try to teach in our schools today” – a reference to critical race theory, an increasingly common Republican target – and said the United States is not not “inherently and systematically racist”.

“We shouldn’t question our foundation. It was noble,” Pompeo said.

He added: “We are not a nation in decline. We are not a racist nation. We are a God-blessed Christian nation. Don’t let the awakened socialists bring you down.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/politics/pence-noem-pompeo-iowa/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos