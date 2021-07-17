Trump Hush Money judge William H. Pauley III dies at 68





These crimes represent much more insidious damage to our democratic institutions, the judge said. Somewhere along the way, Mr. Cohen seems to have lost his moral compass.

Mr. Cohen was ordered to pay nearly $ 2 million in fines, confiscations and restitution. In 2020, he was among federal inmates released prematurely into house arrest over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge Eleni M. Roumel of the United States Federal Court of Claims, who had been a clerk to Judge Pauleys, recalled his admiration for well-prepared lawyers and his aversion to uncivil or unprepared people, and l described as a competent and principled lawyer. What really set him apart was his innate sense of fairness, Justice Roumel said via email. It is evident in his opinions and in the way he has treated lawyers and litigants. He has earned a well-deserved reputation for being serious on the bench and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, is heard in their courtroom.

William Henry Pauley III was born August 14, 1952 in Glen Cove, NY, to William Henry Pauley Jr., a supervisor of the Long Island Lighting Company, and Mildred (Phillips) Pauley, a housewife.

After graduating from Glen Cove High School, he received a BA in Economics in 1974 from Duke University, where he also obtained a law degree in 1977. He worked as an assistant district attorney for Nassau County. and then practiced in private practice. From 1984 to 1998, as a registered Republican, he also served as Deputy Legal Counsel to the Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly.

He was appointed to the district court in 1998 and served for two decades before assuming senior management status in 2018. He had served as chairman of the Courts Security Committee and was part of its Covid-19 response team .

Besides his son William, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Frank) Pauley; two other sons, Kendall and Adam; and a brother, Arthur.

