Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges Prime Minister Modi to formulate crowd control policy





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a comprehensive crowd control policy to end large gatherings for religious, social or political purposes. Interacting virtually with the Prime Minister, Uddhav Thackeray pointed out the recent phenomena of revenge tourism and the growing number of people rushing out of their homes as lockdown restrictions are relaxed across India. The growing crowd is a big challenge in the face of a possible third crown wave. Comprehensive national-level policy is needed to stop the crowds gathering for religious, social as well as political events and unrest. Not only in Maharashtra, but almost everywhere people are rushing out of their homes. Revenge tourism, revenge buying has started, Uddhav Thackeray said. READ ALSO : Test, track, treat, tika: PM Modi calls on states with increasing cases to take proactive measures to prevent third wave Maharashtra CM has expressed concern that people are not adhering to Covid-19 protocols despite the pandemic situation which remains critical in several districts. ON COVID-19 CASES AND VACCINE SHORTAGE Maharashtra’s Chief Minister also briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current Covid-19 situation in the state. Speaking of the ten districts in Maharashtra that account for nearly 92% of new cases of Covid-19 in the state, Uddhav Thackeray asked the Center to provide three additional doses of crore to vaccinate the citizens of these affected areas as a priority. 2.06 crore people over 18 in these districts should receive both full doses. At present, 87.90 lakh doses have been given here. Therefore, if an additional 3 crore doses are received, priority can be given to full immunization in all of these districts, Thackeray said. READ ALSO : Maharashtra aims to vaccinate a crore of citizens with the two jabs ON HIGH DRUG PRICES, OXYGEN PRODUCTION Maharashtra’s chief minister also highlighted the issue of high drug prices. Monoclonal antibodies currently effective in treatment cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per dose. Even if 50,000 patients are asked to receive the drug in the third wave, it will cost Rs 300 crore. he said. Speaking about the medical oxygen supply in the state, Uddhav Thackeray informed the prime minister that Maharashtra is on the road to self-sufficiency in oxygen production and is installing 530 PSA factories in various districts. But, Maharashtra CM has also requested help from the central government to effectively tackle a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In anticipation of the third wave, the state would need about 4,000 metric tonnes of oxygen per day. We can produce 2,000 tonnes of oxygen. The remaining 2,000 tonnes of oxygen would only be of great help if it came from neighboring states. The Center should help Maharashtra get the OMT from Bhilai, Jamnagar, Bellary Steel Plant, Uddhav Thackeray said. READ ALSO : Third wave of Covid-19 likely in August, India to see 1 lakh of cases per day: ICMR’s top scientist

