



In mid-December 2020, things were not going well for Donald Trump. He had lost his candidacy for re-election; his efforts to undo the results were unsuccessful; his country was grappling with a brutal wave of COVID; and his weak public reputation deteriorated further.

The Republican received news he was eager to hear, however, that the US Department of Energy has finalized a rule to revise water flow standards for shower heads.

Seven months later, it is about to be canceled.

President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing an approved Trump-era rule after the former president complained he wasn’t wet enough because of shower head water flow limitations. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is reverting to a standard passed in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for good soaking and deep cleaning.

In practice, the significance of the news is quite limited: the industry was operating below 2013 standards for almost a decade, and manufacturers weren’t rushing to make sweeping changes.

But politically, it’s pretty fun.

Let’s take a look back in time to review how we got to this extremely stupid point. In January 2020, as the US House prepared to send articles of presidential impeachment to the US Senate, Trump headlined a campaign rally in Wisconsin where he reflected on the issue that preoccupied him above all else: water , or more precisely, household appliances that use water.

The then president specifically complained about shower heads that only provide a “drip, drip”, adding that modern shower heads are inadequate for washing what he described like her “beautiful hair”.

As the pandemic escalated, the Republican was unable to shake off the distraction. “So the shower heads – you shower, the water doesn’t come out,” Trump said at a White House event in July. “You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? Are you staying there longer or taking a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has “Perfect. Perfect.” He peddled similar rhetoric a month later at a manufacturing facility in Whirlpool, Ohio.

None of this made sense. Federal regulations dictated that shower heads had to go through 2.5 gallons of water per minute, regardless of the number of nozzles. At the insistence of the former president, the Trump administration created new rules that would have created shower heads using 2.5 gallons per nozzle per minute.

Or, in other words, if your shower head has four nozzles, Trump’s plan was to create showers where you would pass 10 gallons of water per minute, not 2.5 gallons.

There was no reason to do this. Indeed, there was no evidence of a public demand for such a change, and it served no political purpose, but Trump wanted the change, so his administration did.

And now the Biden administration is in the process of defeating him. A plaintive statement from the former president seems inevitable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/biden-admin-sends-trump-s-showerhead-rule-down-drain-n1274215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos