PM Modi announces 2 lakhs as a courtesy for relatives of the deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives after falling into the well in the Ganjbasoda area of ​​Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

“Anguished by the tragedy of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, “PMO India tweeted.

Eleven bodies were recovered and 19 people were brought out alive from a well several people had fallen into as they tried to rescue a boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, a minister said on Friday evening at the end of the war. rescue operations.

The incident occurred while a rescue operation was underway to rescue a child from the well.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the parapet of the well in Lal Patar village in the Ganj Basoda area, 50 km from here, broke. To make matters worse, a tractor deployed for the rescue operation skidded into the well with four police officers. A total of eleven bodies were recovered while 19 people were removed alive, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI late at night.

Previously, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced a former gratia de 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that compensation for 50,000 will be given to the wounded as well as free medical treatment.

