Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells PM Modi to reduce vaccine doses to private hospitals | Vijayawada News





VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reiterated his demand to reduce Covid-19 vaccine doses allocated to private hospitals and reassign them to the state government. He said private hospitals were unable to use the quota and wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to redirect those doses to the state government.

The Chief Minister participated in the Prime Minister’s videoconference on Friday. Modi interacted with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on the pandemic scenario.

Jagan said vaccination is the only solution for the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the state had received 1.68.46.210 doses of the vaccine, of which 1.76.70.642 people received a first and second dose. Due to the best medical practices followed by the state, the pandemic had been contained, the chief minister said.

He added that the central government had allocated 53,14,740 doses of vaccine to the state for July of which 17.71,580 doses were given to private hospitals. He said private hospitals administered only 4,20,209 doses as of June. Many have not completed their allotted doses. He suggested to the prime minister to allocate unused vaccine doses from private hospitals to the government in order to increase the vaccination process.

Jagan said the state was able to manage the vaccination campaign successfully through the village and neighborhood volunteer system. The volunteers were able to identify the people and take them to vaccination centers, he added.

He said the state was able to meet the challenge of Covid-19 despite not having medical facilities on par with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

