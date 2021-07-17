Donald Trump supporters preach anti-vaxx message even as US Covid cases skyrocket





Just last month, former US President Donald Trump ridiculously claimed credit for the success of the US Covid vaccine as he told a public in North Carolina that they would be in a lot of trouble right now without him.

The truth is, it was under his successor that the American vaccination campaign really took off. On July 4, President Joe Biden praised the progress made against Covid-19, with more than 150 million adults fully vaccinated and infections down 93% since the day of the inauguration.

It didn’t take long for the right-wing cynics, with the Democrats at the helm, to join the Flat Earth Brigade and decide that the vaccination isn’t quite crisp.

The conservative media are leading the attacks. Newsmax host Rob Schmitt suggested last week that the vaccines go against nature.

Fox Newss Tucker Carlson said of vaccination: Maybe it doesn’t work, and they just don’t tell you.

The effects of the conservative propaganda war are already being felt.

On Monday this week, Michelle Fiscus, a senior immunization official for the heavily Republican state of Tennessee, said she had been fired for her attempts to allow teens to choose to be vaccinated.

This is a partisan issue around Covid vaccines and people in power in Tennessee not believing in the importance of vaccinating the population, and so they fired the person responsible for doing it.

Claims that vaccination is getting bogged down in party politics are supported by the polls.

Last week, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that nearly 47% of residents in areas Biden won were fully vaccinated, compared to 35% of residents in counties supporting Trump.

The growing anti-vaxx message is alarming U.S. health experts as Covid cases rise again. The numbers in the United States more than doubled last week. Deaths have increased by 28%, with deaths occurring almost entirely in unvaccinated people.

Anti-vaxx propaganda has alarmed some traditionalist Republicans.

Among them is Frank Luntz, a longtime Republican pollster who promotes vaccination. Today, decisions are not made on the basis of evidence, facts or statistics, but strictly on political grounds. And now people are going to die, he told the Washington Post.

But for a party largely distorted and corrupted by its fixation on Trump populism as a path to power, public health or common sense are expendable.

