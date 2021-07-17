Prime Minister Modi gave India a defense policy, no one can challenge our borders now: Shah | Latest India News





Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Saturday that no one could challenge India’s borders and sovereignty after Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew up a separate defense policy for India. “There was no separate defense policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Either foreign policy dictated defense policy or foreign policy overlapped with foreign policy. defense. Today, thanks to this initiative, no one can challenge India’s borders and sovereignty, “said Amit Shah. In the context of the recent drone attack on Jammu Air Base, Amit Shah said the DRDO and other agencies are proposing countermeasures. “We must prepare for the use of artificial intelligence and robotics by terrorist groups based in Pakistan. It goes beyond the use of drones for cross-border attacks,” Shah added. Read also | Another drone Pak bursts into Indian space on LoC, fired by soldiers He was speaking at the Border Security Force (BSF) investiture ceremony. The Union Home Minister also congratulated the BSF staff for their service to the nation and also delivered the Rustamji Memorial Lecture. “I salute those who made the supreme sacrifice. These brave hearts and warriors cannot be forgotten. India is a place of pride on the world map thanks to BSF and our paramilitary forces protecting the borders,” said Amit Shah. Two ministers of state Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik, interior minister Ajay Bhalla and two intelligence chiefs were also present at the ceremony. BSF Managing Director Rakesh Asthana delivered the welcome speech. Amit Shah tweeted about the ceremony on Friday. “I look forward to congratulating our courageous BSF staff on their outstanding service to the nation tomorrow at the 18th inauguration ceremony of this valiant force. I will also be delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture,” Amit Shah said on Twitter. Read also | Scorching sun does not deter BSF from tending to barbed wire fence along Indo-Pakistan border BSF has been observing its investiture ceremony since 2003 in memory of KF Rustamji, the first chief executive officer of the force. “… the legendary and one of the most famous police officers of modern India, popularly known as the founding father of BSF … The extraordinary vision and unwavering leadership of Shri KF Rustamji shaped BSF in the early days of its existence. His charismatic personality later made BSF a formidable fighting force. He holds a special place in the hearts of all Seema Praharis protecting the borders of our nation, “BSF said in a tweet. BSF was raised on December 1, 1965, with 25 battalions and now the force numbers over 265,000 with 192 battalions including three disaster management battalions.

