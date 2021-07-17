Conservatives’ nervousness mounts in the face of political drift by Boris Johnson’s government | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s leveling speech in Coventry on Thursday was touted as the moment when the Prime Minister would lay out the substance behind the central idea of ​​his post as Prime Minister.

At the event, he announced 50m for community soccer fields and 15 other main street improvements, and reflected on the potential benefits of mayors for counties, asking the public to email him. he had a better name. There was a lot of characteristic enthusiasm but little political meat.

Some southern MPs were reassured by his message that he does not want to level rich areas down. But for other nervous conservatives, the lack of substance was a worrying sign of a wider political drift within government.

I was very, very surprised at how poor Johnson’s speech was, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. I would have thought this was an opportunity to expose the blocking of governments and return to the manifesto that won them the 2019 elections.

The fact that he was so poor suggests that they really haven’t made much headway in thinking about how they’re going to keep those promises.

A few days before the House of Commons recess for the long summer recess, many backbench troops of prime ministers are ending their political terms frustrated and restless.

Whether on Covid restrictions or overseas aid, he has seen shifting rebel groups repeatedly take bites on what should be a comfortable majority of 80. And he has angered other MPs backbench by finding himself on the wrong side of the culture war against the footballers face down. racism.

Johnson’s initial ambiguity over whether it was acceptable to boo the England team for taking the knee at the start of matches, a position also taken by Home Secretary Priti Patel, has left Downing Street blocked on the wrong side of public opinion.

Johnson was ultimately left behind by Gareth Southgates’ team and his right to make the anti-racist move, but he appeared angry and ran into questions from the prime ministers on Wednesday when Keir Starmer attacked him for not have supported the players from the start.

A backbench MP said colleagues had vehemently complained to WhatsApp MP groups about the sloppy handling of the issue, forcing them to defend themselves against allegations of racism.

Will Tanner, director of the conservative think tank Onward, told the Guardians Politics Weekly podcast that it was wrong for the government to engage in a war on revival.

This approach, closely identified with Munira Mirza, Johnson’s assistant, and her husband and fellow Tory adviser, Dougie Smith, has seen Tories grapple with issues such as the removal of statues on slave ties in the hope of tempting the Labor Starmers on treacherous ground.

I think the government would do well to think about how popular this policy is and how small the constituency is for the type of anti-wake-up party partisanship, which I have always seen as a pretty big sort of distraction from principle. fundamentals that voters really care about. , says Tanner.

Johnson’s determination to cut Britain’s aid budget has been another source of contention in his party, although polls suggest he is popular with the public. A recent YouGov survey showed that 54% of people were in favor of cutting national income to 0.5%, with 28% against.

But former Prime Minister Theresa May, who voted against a three-line whip for the first time in 25 years, told Johnson he was breaking, a promise made to the world’s poorest people.

In fact, 24 Tories voted against the government, giving Johnson a comfortable majority, but only after he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak called on MPs to convince them.

Downing Street saw the government’s victory as a show of strength rather than a sign of weakness, with government sources suggesting that a large majority gives rebels the feeling of having a pass.

A high-ranking government source insisted Number 10 was keenly aware of the parliamentary party’s concerns but had no intention of changing leadership on the basis of this rebellion or any other rebellion.

But the rebels included a slew of former ministers Andrew Mitchell, May, Damian Green, Jeremy Hunt, some of whom also raised concerns about other aspects of government policy, including Johnson’s sweeping planning reforms.

Along with bickering over specific political issues, some backbench MPs, especially in potentially vulnerable southern seats, feel voters are angered by Johnson’s brand of conservatism.

A high-ranking MP who went door-to-door in the recent by-elections said: We took a little bit in Chesham and Amersham and a little bit in Batley and Spen, but it wasn’t all alone: ​​c t was the helping attitude, it was the chumocracy thing.

You lump it all together and you have a bunch of Alan BStards, he added, referring to Rik Mayalls’ 1980s portrayal of an immoral, money-hungry Tory MP.

Another senior Tory official quoted Barack Obama’s campaign manager David Axelrod as warning against loading too many bricks on the wagon, which means potentially negative points for voters. How many bricks can you hold until the wheels come off? they asked, warning that the Conservatives risked appearing mean.

Downing Street remains relaxed, believing they have more to gain from seats held by Labor in the north of England than they risk losing in the south. But Bale warns: The people in those Red Wall seats have lent votes to the Tories: The relationship with the Tories is still fairly transactional.

I’m not sure a bypass here or a downtown refresh will suffice. People have all kinds of other hopes and fears that the government has promised to address in 2019: about health, education, law and order. Sunak’s spending review in the fall will make government priorities in these areas much clearer.

On Covid, meanwhile, another group of renegade backbenchers including Steve Baker and Mark Harper urged the government to move forward with the July 19 reopening.

Their skepticism effectively killed the idea of ​​compulsory Covid certificates to enter overcrowded places as well, as the government believed it could not get the idea through the Commons without Labor support, though ministers are now urging them companies to implement the program anyway.

As the legislature draws to a close, Johnson and his chancellor scramble to put the finishing touches on a welfare program that they hope could address claims the government has no goal. But some of their colleagues believe they could still be sidetracked by the pandemic.

MPs felt a shrinkage in the polls and the ebb in the vaccine rebound. Public memory is extremely short, said a moderate senior MP. I think if we have to re-impose masks, we can pretty much survive. But if we have to shut down businesses again, the drop in support we saw last Christmas will be nothing. It will be like that on steroids. And the colleagues would revolt. The PM is finished. were all finished.