Pakistan calls for resumption of Afghan peace process: Ambassador Khan – Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan said the instability in Afghanistan is affecting Pakistan.

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – Expressing “grave concern” over developments in Afghanistan, Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Friday stressed the need for a resumption of the peace process between the Afghan parties to find a way to end the long-standing conflict. .

“What is really important is that they all get together and sit around the table to see what this common ground is that could lead to the resolution of this conflict and they could agree on a form of government, ”he said in a statement. interview with the National Public Radio (NPR).

Responding to questions about the progress made by the Taliban across Afghanistan, Ambassador Asad Khan said the collapse of the peace process and continued instability in Afghanistan is affecting Pakistan, which has historically suffered and probably paid the price. heaviest price after Afghanistan, having lost around $ 150 billion and 70,000 lives.

“So we are watching with great concern the development of the situation, and right now, I think, what is really important is to ensure that the peace process, in which we have all put a lot of effort into ‘energy, is sustained so that this more recent instability is effectively managed, ”said the Pakistani envoy.

“I think focusing on the peace process, implementing the peace process is the best counterterrorism investment the United States can make,” he added.

Asked whether it was in Pakistan’s best interests for the Taliban to win, Ambassador Asad Khan echoed what Prime Minister Imran Khan said in Tashkent that Pakistan has no favorites and that anyone acceptable to the Afghan people is acceptable to Pakistan. “We urged the Taliban to refrain from demanding a military victory. And I think it is time for the Afghan government to show flexibility as well.

When asked to explain what he meant by flexibility on the part of the Afghan government, he said Pakistan was doing everything possible to facilitate the peace process. “I think President (Joe) Biden is correct that the WAR in Afghanistan is not available, but we clearly and firmly believe that PEACE is certainly still winable in Afghanistan.”

If a civil war was more likely in Afghanistan, the ambassador was further questioned.

“This is what we are afraid of, and this is what really concerns us,” he said, stressing that Afghanistan will have ungoverned spaces, with militias.

“This is not just about Pakistan. I think this concerns all the other neighboring countries. And this is reflected (also) in the expanded Troika declaration, where all the important countries of the neighborhood urged Afghanistan and all Afghan parties to reach a comprehensive and inclusive peace agreement “to prevent this possibility.

When asked further if Pakistan would accept more Afghan refugees, Ambassador Asad Khan said: “We have our hands full.”

Pakistan, he said, already hosts around 3 million Afghan refugees. “We really don’t have the economic strength or the space to accommodate more Afghan refugees.

