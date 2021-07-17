Another Perspective: How Donald Trump Can Help Turn the COVID Trend





Dear former President Trump,

We have a great demand, which only you can fulfill. It’ll take some skill, but it’s in your wheelhouse, the Art of Business and all that. You will need to capture the national spotlight again, but this is your natural habitat. And you will be a hero.

Mr. Speaker, it is time to advise your supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Sell ​​it hard. Do you really want to own the libraries? Get the jab! Heck, organize rallies with free vaccinations at the door. Explain how vaccines save lives and keep people from going to the hospital. Play with their patriotism or extol the virtues of the safety of your friends and family. Treat your subscribers to your story of surviving a fight with COVID and how you got yourself vaccinated. Wrap it up in some humor, you’re good at it and tell them to get their own little injection (or two!) Of Trump magic.

Yes, of course, call it the Trump Vaccine or Trumpcine, as you called it in April. Talk about it as the miracle of science and foresight born on your presidential watch as Operation Warp Speed, under your watchful eye (even though mRNA vaccine research dates back to the last century). Take the credit. Remind them that this is not . Would you have done it if it weren’t for sure? Make it a great show. Take a look at incompetent Democrats, if you think this will help break the vaccine reluctance. And anyway, why should Democrats get all the free shots?

Well, leave the details to you. After all, you are the master of connecting with your supporters. The important thing is to encourage skeptical members of your circle to reconsider the vaccine. Do it publicly and repeatedly. No half measures. No recovery. Go all-in to encourage vaccinations.

The number of new COVID cases across the country has doubled in the past three weeks, with vaccination rates lagging behind providing tinder for the rapidly spreading delta variant, now the dominant COVID strain in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One study showed that the delta variant spreads 1,000 times faster than the original strain in the airways of infected people. Vaccines help prevent these infections. By some estimates, more than 99% of new cases in the United States and Florida are among the unvaccinated. In other words, get yourself vaccinated and you probably won’t get seriously ill. Give up the jab and you roll the dice.

As you know, many states that supported your bid for re-election last year are hardest hit by the latest wave of COVID. Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana and Utah recorded the most new cases during the week ending Wednesday, which represents the population. Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Kansas and Florida had the highest death rates during the same period. And Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, Wyoming and Alabama have the lowest overall vaccination rates, according to CDC data. These are your people. They will listen to your advice. You won’t convince them all, but you will understand a lot. Your endorsement thoroughly will cover your supporters who are reluctant to get vaccinated. And you can congratulate yourself when vaccination rates go up. The Trump bump has a nice sound.

The nation needs you. Use your megaphone to save lives. Your vaccine advocacy will surely have a more lasting and historically significant impact than, say, Trump University, Trump Steaks, or Trump Ice Natural Spring Water. And it is easy. All you have to do is direct your base to a singular cause. No one does this better than you. Own the libraries. Get the jab.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/07/17/another-view-how-donald-trump-can-help-turn-the-covid-tide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos