EU ready to blame ‘Chancellor’ Boris Johnson for peak Covid as Delta variant spreads | United Kingdom | New





Boris Johnson’s plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 has been called a danger to the rest of the world as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Gathering at a virtual summit on Friday, leading scientists and government advisers from around the world warned Britain was heading for disaster by removing most of its remaining restrictions on Monday. The event came as more than 1,200 scientists backed a letter to the medical journal The Lancet, in which Mr Johnson’s plans were described as “dangerous and premature”.

Christina Pagel, Director of the Clinical Operations Research Unit at UCL London, added: “Any mutation that can better infect vaccinated people has a great selection advantage and can spread. “And due to our position as a global travel hub, any variant that becomes dominant in the UK is likely to spread to the rest of the world – we’ve seen that with Alpha, and I’m absolutely sure we’ve helped. to the rise of Delta across Europe and North America. “British politics don’t just affect us, it affects everyone – everyone has a stake in what we do.” EU affairs expert Kevin Featherstone told Express.co.uk the EU is concerned about the UK’s current approach and will not hesitate to blame Mr Johnson if the bloc’s recovery is affected .

He said: “In the EU they don’t have the same vaccination rate as in the UK, they are worried about the rapid increase of the Delta variant in the UK, and they think Boris is a bit lucky. “They think it might come off. In the UK we think at some point you have to balance those interests and ask what is the best compromise.” Mr Featherstone, an academic at the London School of Economics, believes British tourists could be barred from entering some European countries. He also added that Brussels could blame Prime Minister Johnson for “stupid risk taking”. He continued: ‘Either it works in the UK and this third wave is handled the darker scenario is it doesn’t work, we have over 100,000 infections a day and the NHS is not coping, and from a European point of view to see the problem will be what to do with British tourists. READ MORE: Poland on the verge of leaving the EU: ‘So is the UK! “

“The Mediterranean states depend on our tourism, so we could see the pressure from Paris and Berlin together to say ‘stop travelers from Britain’ no matter what those from Madrid or Rome say. “So we could easily have a political push in August on the basis that the UK’s easing strategy has not worked, and there is a feeling that UK travelers need to be stopped. “We are going to see a political conflict within the EU, but also between the EU and London. ‘What have you done? This is the dumbest risk taking’.” The EU was previously optimistic about its recovery – in recent months, the easing of pandemic restrictions and increasing numbers of vaccinated have propelled the economy forward. The European Commission even recently improved its forecast for the bloc. DO NOT MISS

Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think tank, warned that the Delta variant posed a “really big problem” for Spain and other countries in southern Europe. Mr Wolff also warned that the countries of the North are still in a “fragile situation”. Dutch leader Mark Rutte was forced to apologize last week after lifting restrictions too early. He said: “What we thought possible has turned out to be wrong in practice. We made a miscalculation, we are disappointed and apologize.”

