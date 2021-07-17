SkyWater CEO: America is losing the semiconductor war to Asian manufacturers. National security is in danger.

About the Author: Thomas Sonderman is President and CEO of



SkyWater



(ticker: SKYT), a United States-based semiconductor foundry.

Asia is winning the war for semiconductor production. The idea of ​​war is dramatic, but the urgency of the moment cannot be overstated.

The microelectronics industry underpins nearly every segment of the U.S. economy: healthcare, automotive, communications, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, and many more. The current chip shortage has shed light on supply chain vulnerabilities in the United States and has forced many companies to reconsider their business strategies. The inability to meet demand for chips is playing a role in soaring inflation. The White House has warned that national security is at risk if we cannot revitalize domestic manufacturing.

Although the United States is still the leader in technological innovation, domestic production of semiconductors has been declining for decades. Today, only 12% of semiconductors are made here. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company alone accounts for 56% market share in some global advanced technology markets, according to Statistical. TSMC has offered to invest in new plants in the United States, and this is encouraging news. But consider this: On July 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised reunification with Taiwan, a scenario that could put China in the driver’s seat of global semiconductor manufacturing. Even if the odds are slim, the result is clear: We need to shield critical US supply chains from geopolitics.

It’s time to recalibrate the market. We must immediately begin to relocate US chipmaking before the war for semiconductor production is lost. I think the best way to do this is through public-private partnerships. For years, governments of other countries have invested heavily in their high-tech industries, unlike the United States. We are not on an equal footing. Businesses alone cannot compete with market distortions in other countries.

Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to participate in round tables with the White House and the Commerce Department as the government struggles to understand the challenge and seek feedback from businesses. What has become clear is that meeting today’s demand for chips will require a combination of short and long term strategies. We need to address the current shortage now, but we also need to lay the groundwork for more semiconductor research and development. Support for science, technology, engineering, math education and workforce development will allow us to innovate and increase production. We can create quality jobs while meeting demand.

The Biden administration and members of Congress on both sides have proposed strong legislation to rebuild the national supply chain and relocate advanced packaging and testing capabilities that have long been outsourced. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, passed by the Senate last month and awaiting a House decision, would allocate $ 250 billion to fund industrial development priorities, including semiconductor manufacturing . The Usica is a bipartisan amalgamation of several bills related to industrial policy and national security that would help level the playing field for American businesses and workers. Plus, intense, 100-day in-depth Biden administrations see again The study of supply chain challenges in critical industries, including semiconductors, resulted in a comprehensive report identifying the gaps and suggested solutions from all industries on how best to meet this challenge.

A significant portion of the funding for the legislation will likely be spent on building new advanced semiconductor manufacturing plants in the United States. Building new factories is a critical part of a long-term solution that will boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing three to four years from now, we also need to allocate funds to initiatives that will start to fill the shortage. in the very short term.

In my opinion, the fastest route to additional silicon is to increase the tooling and capacity of existing factories that are already qualified to produce chips. Building and qualifying new factories takes years, but with a modest investment in current facilities, we can begin to resolve some of the constraints we see today in a matter of months.

Beyond the supply chain, we also need to focus on the growing diversity of chips. Advanced node capabilities and chip scaling are gaining the most attention as the industry grapples with the fate of Moores’ Law, which predicted that computing would inexorably grow faster and cheaper. . Companies spend a fortune to develop new modes of production. But there is a great need for products built on older nodes with emerging technologies. Mature nodes on older 200-millimeter wafers enable the production of feature-rich technologies for automotive and other emerging markets such as MEMS devices used in differentiated medical applications, superconductors to enable capabilities of Quantum computing and silicon photonics for faster data transfer over longer distances to support data center bandwidth growth and 5G deployments.

The United States should be at the forefront of these emerging technologies. This is also where the government must invest today. We need to use these technologies in the United States and protect intellectual property. As the subsidy battle escalates, we must establish a new area of ​​US leadership in semiconductors and future technologies after Moore’s Law.