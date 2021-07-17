Afghan peace conference postponed: Foreign Office – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Afghan peace conference hosted by Pakistan has been postponed.

The new dates for the said conference will be announced later, the FO said. The conference was postponed after President Ashraf Ghani, apparently during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, called for its cancellation. President Ghani, speaking at a regional connectivity conference in Uzbekistan, also bitterly criticized Pakistan for its alleged support for the Afghan Taliban.

The conference was also postponed because some of the invited Afghan leaders were traveling to Doha for a meeting with the Taliban.

Afghan Vice Presidents’ PAF allegations dismissed

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Pakistan would host a three-day conference on Afghanistan from July 17-19 to give new impetus to peace efforts in the war-torn country.

The Taliban, said the spokesperson for FO, were not among the guests because they had already visited Pakistan several times and had had in-depth discussions on the peace process.

Meanwhile, the FO denied allegations by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistani Air Force provided air support to Taliban insurgents who had occupied the Spin Boldak border post.

The Pakistani Air Force has officially warned the Afghan Air Force and Air Force that any movement to dislodge the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area will be confronted and repelled by the Army of Pakistani air. The Pak Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in some areas, Saleh tweeted.

The FO said that the Afghan side had informed Pakistan of its intention to conduct air operations inside its territory in front of the Chaman sector in Pakistan. Pakistan, he said, has responded positively to the right of Afghan governments to act on its territory and despite very close border operations, steps have been taken on the Pakistani side to protect our troops and our people.

She said that in similar situations, such requests were not normally accepted under internationally accepted standards, rules and procedures. We recognize the right of Afghan governments to take action on its sovereign territory, he added.

However, it was clarified that the PAF never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force.

Posted in Dawn, July 17, 2021

