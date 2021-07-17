Delhi CM Kejriwal calls on Prime Minister Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna





Image Source: PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant Bharat Ratna to renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence. The letter Kejriwal wrote on Saturday said: “We believe that presenting Bharat Ratna to Sunderlal Bahuguna will pay homage to the award itself.” Bahuguna, known for his long-standing nature conservation work in the hill state of Uttarakhand, initiated “Chipko Andolan” to prevent the cutting of trees that have also spread to other states. He died at the age of 94 on May 21. Kejriwal raised Bharat Ratna’s demand on Friday during a program held in Delhi Vidhan Sabha to pay tribute to the world-renowned environmentalist. “In this 75th year of the country’s independence, as we honor the freedom fighters and those eminent personalities who have given the nation good leadership, I ask you on behalf of the government of Delhi to congratulate Sunderlal Bahuguna with Bharat Ratna “, can we read. Bahuguna dedicated himself to the cause of environmental conservation sensing the imminent threat to the world, at a time when he exploited nature with his eyes closed and environmental conservation was absent from the global discourse, a Kejriwal said. He had warned that humans had made a mistake in treating nature as private property and that uncontrolled exploitation would cause various anomalies and problems, the chief minister said. “I hope you will consider this request from the Delhi government and make an appropriate decision in this regard as soon as possible,” Kejriwal wrote to Modi. It is the luck of the Indian people that a personality like Sunderlal Bahuguna was born here because his whole life is an inspiration to all of us, said the CM. The ruling Aam Aadmi party in Delhi has asked for Bharat Ratna for Bahuguna, from Uttarakhand who will go to the assembly elections next year. The party has been actively engaged in preparations for the elections. Kejriwal said a portrait of Bahuguna has been installed in the Delhi Assembly so that his life and work in protecting the environment will inspire and guide Delhi’s policymakers. Also Read: NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi Also read: Vidisha incident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh as a courtesy for relatives of the deceased Latest news from India

