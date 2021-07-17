Politics
President Xi Jinping issued a bugle call to APEC members
Editor’s Note: Yuan Sha is an assistant researcher in the Department of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies. A former Columbia University Fulbright Fellow, she holds a PhD in International Politics from the China University of Foreign Affairs. Yuan has published several articles on Sino-US security relations in Chinese academic journals and is a regular contributor to many Chinese media. The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily those of CGTN.
At the first-ever informal retreat of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China’s commitment to cooperate with APEC members to fight the COVID pandemic -19 and accelerate the global economic recovery, which would inject strong confidence in APEC members to weather the storm and shape a better future for the Asia-Pacific community.
APEC in a time of challenges and opportunities
As President Xi said, the Asia-Pacific region is the main engine of global economic growth. The 21 APEC member economies around the Pacific account for around 40 percent of the world’s population and 60 percent of global GDP, highlighting the region’s status in the world. The APEC community is also the most dynamic region in the world. It is home to the most developed and least developed economies and a place where West meets East. Through dynamic trade, investment and people-to-people exchange, these diverse economies and cultures are interconnected into a community of shared future.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the region. Within the APEC community, over 50 million cases of COVID-19 and over one million deaths have been reported, overall GDP contracted by 1.9% in 2020, which is the biggest drop since World War II, with 81 million jobs lost.
To make matters worse, the region is witnessing a glaring gap between the haves and have-nots. Some countries are quick to vaccinate people and jump-start the economy, while others are scrambling for vaccines, suffering from recurring outbreaks of infections, and lagging behind in economic recovery. Less developed countries are also affected by growing poverty, food shortages, environmental degradation, as well as threats of terrorism. Such a grim picture of a “two-way pandemic” warned by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, makes a stark contrast in the region.
Due to the cross-border nature of the pandemic and the interdependence between economies, it is in the common interest and moral duty of APEC members to devise a common solution to better respond to the public health crisis and facilitate a quick and balanced transition. economic recovery. It is also an opportunity for APEC to forge solidarity between the different actors and to build a stronger organization to better respond to future demands.
President Xi reiterates China’s commitment
As a full member of the APEC community, China has made outstanding contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. China has served as a timely and reliable supplier of face masks, vaccines and personal protective equipment to the region and to the world in general.
At the meeting, President Xi reiterated his pledge to deepen international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and make the vaccine a global public good. China has already supplied 500 million vaccines to more than 100 developing countries. China recently entered into an agreement with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) to supply Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines through COVAX facilities, which will further boost rapid and fair vaccine distributions in the region. President Xi said China will provide an additional $ 3 billion in international aid to support developing countries in their fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery. China’s swift and concrete actions have gone a long way in improving the accessibility and affordability of the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
President Xi also pledged to promote global economic recovery, pledging to “deepen regional economic integration”, “pursue inclusive and sustainable development” and “seize the opportunities of scientific and technological innovation” . As the only major economy to experience growth in 2020, China has served as an anchor for the global economy. In the first half of 2021, China’s GDP grew 12.7% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which would give greater impetus to the regional economic recovery.
In his closing remarks, President Xi cited the New Zealand expression “Turn your face to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you” as a way of sounding the rallying call for APEC members to step up their efforts. collective efforts to overcome current challenges and move towards the Putrajaya 2040 Vision for “strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth”.
