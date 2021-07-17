President Xi Jinping issued a bugle call to APEC members

Editor’s Note: Yuan Sha is an assistant researcher in the Department of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies. A former Columbia University Fulbright Fellow, she holds a PhD in International Politics from the China University of Foreign Affairs. Yuan has published several articles on Sino-US security relations in Chinese academic journals and is a regular contributor to many Chinese media. The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily those of CGTN.

At the first-ever informal retreat of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China’s commitment to cooperate with APEC members to fight the COVID pandemic -19 and accelerate the global economic recovery, which would inject strong confidence in APEC members to weather the storm and shape a better future for the Asia-Pacific community.

APEC in a time of challenges and opportunities

As President Xi said, the Asia-Pacific region is the main engine of global economic growth. The 21 APEC member economies around the Pacific account for around 40 percent of the world’s population and 60 percent of global GDP, highlighting the region’s status in the world. The APEC community is also the most dynamic region in the world. It is home to the most developed and least developed economies and a place where West meets East. Through dynamic trade, investment and people-to-people exchange, these diverse economies and cultures are interconnected into a community of shared future.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the region. Within the APEC community, over 50 million cases of COVID-19 and over one million deaths have been reported, overall GDP contracted by 1.9% in 2020, which is the biggest drop since World War II, with 81 million jobs lost.

To make matters worse, the region is witnessing a glaring gap between the haves and have-nots. Some countries are quick to vaccinate people and jump-start the economy, while others are scrambling for vaccines, suffering from recurring outbreaks of infections, and lagging behind in economic recovery. Less developed countries are also affected by growing poverty, food shortages, environmental degradation, as well as threats of terrorism. Such a grim picture of a “two-way pandemic” warned by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, makes a stark contrast in the region.

Due to the cross-border nature of the pandemic and the interdependence between economies, it is in the common interest and moral duty of APEC members to devise a common solution to better respond to the public health crisis and facilitate a quick and balanced transition. economic recovery. It is also an opportunity for APEC to forge solidarity between the different actors and to build a stronger organization to better respond to future demands.