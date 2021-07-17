French MEP bursts into Boris Johnson over 10-day isolation rule as key inconsistency revealed | Politics | New





France has been included in a separate category in the government’s travel list system, as double-bitten travelers from the EU country will be the only ones still in isolation upon arrival in the UK. Rules governing the entry of residents and citizens of Amber List countries are due to change on Monday as most coronavirus lockdown measures are relaxed, but new rules for France were announced on Friday evening. LREM! MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir denounced Boris Johnson’s government for this “inconsistent” decision because she said the concerns expressed about the spread of the beta variant of Covid from mainland France were unfounded.

Asked about the reaction of the French government to this decision, Mrs. Trillet-Lenoir told the Today program: “I am sure that the decision will be very difficult to understand. “This is slightly inconsistent with the threatening lifting of most COVID-19 legal restrictions in England from Monday. “I fully understand the concern of UK nationals and ask myself, as a doctor, why impose such restrictions on entry from one country to another where the infection rate is skyrocketing much higher?” She continued: “The beta variant is for the moment absolutely not detected in metropolitan France but only in certain French overseas territories such as those of the Indian Ocean. JUST IN: EU membership of CPTPP described as “impossible” in blow to Brussels

“I wonder if the UK authorities might be concerned about the known low protective capacity of the AstraZeneca vaccine against this variant. “But once again, it is not present in France, in metropolitan France, at all.” Today presenter Mishal Husain questioned this claim, however, saying: “Not at all? Are you saying there is no case in mainland France?” Ms. Trillet-Lenoir replied: “There are no longer any cases in mainland France. The variant is located in Reunion, which is an island in the Indian Ocean both very far from France and England. READ MORE: EU ‘happy’ with problems in Northern Ireland as bloc relishes Brexit chaos in Britain

A travel expert suggested on Saturday that France may have been added to the red list, but that plans had to be put on hold due to the high number of UK entry and exit points, making logistics quarantine of hotels “impossible” Gemma Antrobus, expert from the Association of Independent Tour Operators, told BBC Breakfast that people “will make the decision of what is best for them” rather than travel from Monday. Ms Antrobus added: “I think it just doesn’t help with the number of entry and exit points in France, and maybe that is why France did not directly enter a red list. , because of these different entry and exit points – being able to cross the Eurostar by train, being able to leave from ferry ports, and also being able to fly. “The ability to quarantine hotels at these points or organize logistics around them may be the reason it didn’t hit red right away, as it will just be impossible on the map. logistics to do it by Monday. “

