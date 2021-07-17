Punjab captain CM Amarinder Singh writes to Prime Minister Modi, Sonia Gandhi. What is the story behind the letters?

The captain’s letters came a day after Congressman for Punjab Harish Rawat hinted that Sidhu could be elevated to the post of CCP leader, although he later clarified his statement by saying that he was talking about a broader organizational overhaul.

Following Rawat’s statement, Sidhu held a meeting with the captain’s followers who have become detractors of the Punjab Cabinet – Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi.

One version from the Punjab Congress is that the captain had accepted Sidhu’s elevation but demanded the dismissal of his Cabinet critics, including the three ministers mentioned above with the possible addition of Sukhbinder Sarkaria. Therefore, he saw Sidhu’s meeting with them as an attempt to incite rebellion against him.

The other version of the party is that the captain never accepted Sidhu’s elevation as the head of the CCP in the first place.

In either case, it is clear that the captain did not agree with the peace formula or its consequences.

The result of the letter to Sonia Gandhi is that Rawat is now likely to reach out to the Captain to appease him and the peace formula may take a little longer.

There is another aspect here. The party’s high command support for Sidhu and the mobilization of its dissidents like Randhawa, Bajwa, Channi and Sarkaria in the Punjab, erode his own credibility in the government.

He fears being reduced to CM lame duck status with his own authority in question.