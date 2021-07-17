China sends expert forensic investigators to Pakistan, calls for severe penalties for perpetrators (Chinese Minister of Public Security)





Photo: AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping has given important instructions regarding the explosion of a shuttle that killed nine Chinese nationals, and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has sent criminal investigation experts to Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the terrorist attack targeting Chinese nationals, Zhao Kezhi, Chinese Minister of Public Security said on Saturday during a phone call with Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Zhao said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the attack and hopes that China and Pakistan can work together to uncover the truth, resolve the case as soon as possible, locate the real perpetrators and severely punish the organizers of the attack. the attack. Pakistan was requested to thoroughly investigate security risks to Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, fill gaps, strengthen early warning systems, security measures and do their utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and prevent similar incidents from happening again, Zhao said. He stressed that China and Pakistan are strategic cooperation partners at all times and hoped that law enforcement agencies of the two countries will further strengthen cooperation mechanisms, deepen practical cooperation and protect common interests. of both parties. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani people, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said he would visit the scene of the attack the next day to oversee and solve the case, find out the truth and bring the culprits to justice. Pakistan will take the strictest security measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan. Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that terrorists in Balochistan and the Pakistani Taliban were possible sponsors of the bombing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province is Pakistan’s most turbulent region, as it borders Afghanistan and is home to the Pakistani Taliban. Although it remains uncertain whether it was the Pakistani Taliban who carried out the attack, it was their modus operandi. Terrorists from the “Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM)” fleeing Afghanistan to Pakistan could also carry out terrorist attacks targeting Chinese nationals, Cao Wei, a security studies expert at Lanzhou University, said. Global Times. Cao noted that the Afghan Taliban, which once housed ETIM terrorists scattered around the country, are working to improve ties with neighboring countries, especially China, in preparation for domestic political change. Their living room being tightened in Afghanistan, certain terrorists of the ETIM could flee to join the Pakistani Taliban. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged Pakistan to bring the perpetrators to justice in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, marking the first time both sides have confirmed that the blast was a terrorist attack after that it happened two days ago.

