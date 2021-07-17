Future father in three dies from electrocution in rain-related incidents in Karachi – Pakistan





KARACHI: Three people died from electrocution in the city as a result of the rain on Thursday evening, police and rescuers said on Friday.

In Azizabad, 35-year-old Raheel Arif was electrocuted after his motorbike slipped in accumulated rainwater on Thursday evening.

However, Area SHO Farrukh Hashmi said the Municipal Corporation-Central District and a local community installed an electricity pole in the area and it was not owned by K-Electric.

The death sparked a protest as enraged people gathered and were joined by JDC chief Zafar Abbas.

In a video message, he said residents told him Mr. Arif worked as a salesperson in Karimabad. He was traveling to a nearby hospital to see his pregnant wife who gave birth to a child around 10 minutes after her husband died.

He called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief of the Army to take note of the death by electrocution.

JDC chief says woman gave birth to child within minutes of husband’s death

In Gulshan-i-Iqbal, a man and his sacrificial animal were electrocuted.

Aziz Bhatti police said Soomar Khan, 22, bought a cow for Rs 80,000 and was passing through Shanti Nagar, Dalmia, when he suffered an electric shock from a pole. He and the cow are dead.

The victim was from Rahim Yar Khan.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation said Kamran Rozi, 25, suffered an electric shock near the Banaras settlement and died.

The body was transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

KE version

KE said three fatal incidents of electrocution were reported in the city, but two of them did not involve KE’s infrastructure.

Regarding the Azizabads incident, he said Raheel Arif was allegedly in contact with a lamp post wrapped in decorative lights. It could not be determined at the time whether said street light pole and LED packaging had been installed by the local government or the region association.

Regarding the Shanti Nagar incident, the power company said investigations were ongoing and early reports indicated that a current leak in the television cable suspended from a low height created an electric current. . While KE’s post was fully grounded, the impinged wire and subsequent flow of illegal wires on the post proved fatal to Soomar as well as a cow, he added.

Two women shot

Two commuter women were shot and wounded on Friday as they were caught in crossfire between police and a criminal on the main road to Korangi in the Defense Housing Authority.

Defense Police said a police patrol spotted two suspects near the Nadra mega-center. When police attempted to control them, one of the suspects escaped as his accomplice jumped into a moving minibus and a policeman followed him.

SHO Zone Azam Rajpar claimed the suspect used gunfire in which two women were shot and wounded. The suspect, identified as Husain Ali, 40, was arrested with a pistol.

The injured women were transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for treatment.

Doctors said Kulsoom Habib, 36, and Zar Pari, 50, were shot in the abdomen.

Posted in Dawn, July 17, 2021

