Blaming Pakistan unfairly, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





TACHKENT (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on Afghanistan to view Pakistan as a partner in peace rather than blame it for the ongoing unrest, which he says is the result of the use of ‘a military solution by the United States instead of a political solution.

Blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair. Peace in Afghanistan is our top priority, the Prime Minister said, responding to the speech by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the conference on regional connectivity, challenges and opportunities in Central and South Asia held at the Congress Centre.

Rejecting President Ghani’s claims against Pakistan for not supporting peace, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan did not want unrest in its neighborhood because peace was in its own interests.

Mr. Ghani, I want to make it clear to you that Pakistan will be the last country to think about supporting the turmoil and turmoil in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Pakistan offers most of the sacrifices for peace.

The prime minister said Pakistan will continue to support reconciliation in Afghanistan, and urged Afghan stakeholders and the international community to redouble their efforts for a politically negotiated settlement. He mentioned that due to decades of conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan has suffered greatly in terms of its 70,000 casualties in addition to facing enormous economic instability. As the Pakistani economy recovered from a difficult phase, he said, the country wanted peace in its neighborhood in order to ensure the completion of development projects for the good of the whole region.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has done everything possible for peace in Afghanistan, including bringing the Taliban to the dialogue table. However, he said, the right time to engage the Taliban in negotiations was long before the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Why would the Taliban listen to Pakistan at a time when they are winning after the troop withdrawal, he stressed, adding that the United States has always insisted on a military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He said there is no infiltration from Pakistan, quite the reverse.

He said Pakistan was already hosting more than three million Afghan refugees and lacked the capacity to withstand a new influx of refugees following further turmoil. The prime minister said during his meeting yesterday with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev that he discussed ways in which neighboring Central Asian countries could support peace and stability in Afghanistan for prosperity of the region. Imran Khan said another regional development challenge was the unresolved disputes in South Asia, including the central issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unresolved disputes between Pakistan and India remain a challenge with Kashmir as the main issue, he said, adding that unfortunately, due to such a situation, the huge potential for regional development remains untapped.

The conference brought together Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign ministers and senior representatives of Central and South Asian countries, as well as heads of international and regional organizations and global financial institutions .

Earlier, Ashraf Ghani said that Pakistan had not severed its relations with terrorist groups. Ghani alleged that more than 10,000 jihadist fighters entered Afghanistan in the past month, according to intelligence reports, when the Pakistani government failed to convince the Taliban to seriously participate in the peace talks.

The Prime Minister then met Ghani on the sidelines of the conference. According to state radio, Imran Khan and the Afghan president led their respective parties in the delegation-level talks.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan called on the European Union and the international community to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The Prime Minister said this during a meeting with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on the sidelines of the Tashkent conference.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

He stressed that the conflict can only be resolved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the continued engagement of the international community after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate a lasting peace. He expressed concern about the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on the security situation in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/865105-imran-s-categorical-reply-to-ghani The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

