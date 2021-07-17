Capitol Rioters “There to overthrow the government”: book





A Trump supporter who stormed Capitol Hill said the rioters “were just there to overthrow the government.” Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender detailed his remarks in his new book, “Frankly, We Won This Election.” “We weren’t there to steal things,” she said. “We weren’t there to do damage. Loading Something is loading.

A Trump supporter said the rioters were “just there to overthrow the government,” according to a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

Saundra Kiczenski, 56, from Michigan, told Bender she was “confident” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, according to the book “Frankly, We Won This Election,” published earlier this week.

“If someone pointed a gun at my temple and said, ‘Did Donald Trump win, yes or no? And if you’re wrong, we’re going to blow your head off!’ I would say ‘yes’, “Kiczenski told Bender, according to an excerpt from the book published by the Washington Post. “I am convinced this thing is not made up.”

In the book, Bender detailed former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election after becoming the first incumbent in decades not to be reelected.

“We weren’t there to steal things,” said Kiczenski, who entered the Capitol on Jan.6, according to the excerpt from the book. “We weren’t there to wreak havoc. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

But when Trump took to Twitter to urge his supporters to return home, Kiczenski said she felt sad and confused, Bender wrote.

“We were supposed to fight until the end,” she said.

A pro-Trump crowd descended on Capitol Hill on January 6 to try to interrupt the vote of lawmakers to certify the victory of then-President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election. This follows a barrage of lies about the 2020 election of the former president for whom he was impeached by the House and subsequently acquitted in the Senate earlier this year. More than 500 people were charged in connection with the riot, which lasted about four hours, according to an Insider database.

Several explosive books portray an inside look at the Trump administration’s response to the insurgency, including a new book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig.

According to the book, then Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the Congressional vote, refused to evacuate Capitol Hill despite the Secret Service urging him to leave.

Pence’s chief security officer Tim Giebels asked the vice president “twice” to evacuate the building, to which Pence said “I’m not leaving the Capitol,” according to the book.

“We have to go home tonight,” Pence told senior US officials on a call, according to the book. “We cannot let the world see that our process of confirming the next president may be delayed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-supporter-capitol-rioters-there-to-overthrow-government-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos