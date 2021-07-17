Politics
It is only by forgiving and forgetting that Ireland can emerge from its past | Simon jenkins
If I had lost a family member on Bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland in 1972, I’m sure I would like someone to be brought to justice. I also wouldn’t care when. Indeed, although ardent for forgiveness and rehabilitation, in such a case I am sure I would like a punishment. I am human, and revenge is a human emotion, even if I would call it justice. But such justice must be subject to two limitations. One is that he must be blind and impartial; the other is that justice should, to some extent, be proportionate in time. The costs are relevant. Life must continue.
The government’s decision this week to declare an amnesty in Northern Ireland and to end the charges against the soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday was prompted by such limitations. Guilt may be obvious to some, but half a century has passed. Unjustified killings are not uncommon in times of war, especially in so-called wars between peoples; witness the legal proceedings against British troops in Iraq. Here the defendants are old men and convictions in such cases are difficult to obtain.
Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis has proposed a general amnesty for crimes committed during the unrest before the 1998 ceasefire. He proposes a truth and reconciliation commission modeled on South Africa and elsewhere . The allegations will be investigated there some 1,200 dead examined by the Police of Northern Ireland and the information gathered and digested, but without fear of legal reprisals. A border museum and a memorial are even offered.
It is not surprising that Lewiss’ proposal did not satisfy any of the parties involved in the province, except, we suppose, the British military. Ireland does not grant an amnesty. The issue was so sensitive that it was left out of the Good Friday deal in 1997. Instead, there was a confusing array of pardons and prison releases, which prompted the Democratic Unionist Party to oppose to the agreement.
This left the field open to eternal litigation as victims on both sides played the turmoil in court. In the last decade alone, some 1,000 cases have consumed most of the $ 500 million in legal aid, although, according to Lewis, hardly ever provided families with the answers or the results they did. they are looking for.
A courtroom is a better place to get victim satisfaction than an alleyway in Belfast, although the slowness with which the court process has unfolded is scandalous. Even so, Lewiss’s proposal may make sense. A truth commission must be preferable to an eternal stumbling in an expensive judicial jungle. Diverting current litigation costs into a relief fund would certainly be a better use of public money. Victims are preferable beneficiaries to lawyers.
Northern Ireland’s rival communities remain defined by their past. Since the Protestant plantations of the 16th and 17th centuries, not a generation has escaped some form of communal conflict, often with extreme atrocities unheard of on the British side of the Irish Sea. The entire country is a memorial to an evil act of the former English monarchs, the attempt to eradicate Irish Catholicism through colonization. The modern legacy of this attempt is unequivocally England’s fault.
The obligation for its current governors and they are still British is to do everything to move on. Boris Johnson’s commitment to the DUnP over the Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland may be rooted in a lie. But the lie that there was no need for a barrier in the Irish Sea may have simply pushed the country closer to a compromise with the south, first on trade but inevitably on d other areas of sovereignty.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/17/ireland-past-boris-johnson-lie-border-irish-sea-reconciliation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]