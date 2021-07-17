It is only by forgiving and forgetting that Ireland can emerge from its past | Simon jenkins

If I had lost a family member on Bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland in 1972, I’m sure I would like someone to be brought to justice. I also wouldn’t care when. Indeed, although ardent for forgiveness and rehabilitation, in such a case I am sure I would like a punishment. I am human, and revenge is a human emotion, even if I would call it justice. But such justice must be subject to two limitations. One is that he must be blind and impartial; the other is that justice should, to some extent, be proportionate in time. The costs are relevant. Life must continue.

The government’s decision this week to declare an amnesty in Northern Ireland and to end the charges against the soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday was prompted by such limitations. Guilt may be obvious to some, but half a century has passed. Unjustified killings are not uncommon in times of war, especially in so-called wars between peoples; witness the legal proceedings against British troops in Iraq. Here the defendants are old men and convictions in such cases are difficult to obtain.

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis has proposed a general amnesty for crimes committed during the unrest before the 1998 ceasefire. He proposes a truth and reconciliation commission modeled on South Africa and elsewhere . The allegations will be investigated there some 1,200 dead examined by the Police of Northern Ireland and the information gathered and digested, but without fear of legal reprisals. A border museum and a memorial are even offered.

It is not surprising that Lewiss’ proposal did not satisfy any of the parties involved in the province, except, we suppose, the British military. Ireland does not grant an amnesty. The issue was so sensitive that it was left out of the Good Friday deal in 1997. Instead, there was a confusing array of pardons and prison releases, which prompted the Democratic Unionist Party to oppose to the agreement.

This left the field open to eternal litigation as victims on both sides played the turmoil in court. In the last decade alone, some 1,000 cases have consumed most of the $ 500 million in legal aid, although, according to Lewis, hardly ever provided families with the answers or the results they did. they are looking for.

A courtroom is a better place to get victim satisfaction than an alleyway in Belfast, although the slowness with which the court process has unfolded is scandalous. Even so, Lewiss’s proposal may make sense. A truth commission must be preferable to an eternal stumbling in an expensive judicial jungle. Diverting current litigation costs into a relief fund would certainly be a better use of public money. Victims are preferable beneficiaries to lawyers.

Northern Ireland’s rival communities remain defined by their past. Since the Protestant plantations of the 16th and 17th centuries, not a generation has escaped some form of communal conflict, often with extreme atrocities unheard of on the British side of the Irish Sea. The entire country is a memorial to an evil act of the former English monarchs, the attempt to eradicate Irish Catholicism through colonization. The modern legacy of this attempt is unequivocally England’s fault.

The obligation for its current governors and they are still British is to do everything to move on. Boris Johnson’s commitment to the DUnP over the Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland may be rooted in a lie. But the lie that there was no need for a barrier in the Irish Sea may have simply pushed the country closer to a compromise with the south, first on trade but inevitably on d other areas of sovereignty.