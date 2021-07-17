The rewards of fast food

By Les Linz

Since the days of June Cleaver, our lives have been busier and busier.

We rarely sit down as a family for dinner at home (congratulations to the Blue Bloods), and more often than not the house chef makes reservations, rather than beef stroganoff.

Of course, we can go to the neighborhood establishment to sit down, have dinner there, wait for the waiters (recently exhausted by a combination of COVID and incentives to stay unemployed), while still being forced to leave a good tip. deserved or we can go to the local favorite fast food restaurant and stock up on dollar menu items and combo dishes (which often cost more than if you order the items separately, but more on tax for people with a mathematical impairment at another time).

Fast food is definitely a big deal.

According to industry statistics, the genre generated nearly $ 648 billion in revenue in 2019 alone, which is expected to more than double over the next seven years. It actually fell by about $ 78 billion in 2020, no doubt because of the COVID crisis.

Historically, this is a huge increase from 1970, when those revenues were only $ 6 billion to about $ 200 billion some 45 years later, a 33-fold increase during that time.

Right now, of America’s 200,000 fast food restaurants, 7% are Mexican, 8% are chicken, 12% are sandwich shops, 15% are pizzerias, and 30% are (you guessed it) hamburger restaurants.

With as many differences as there are among the 200,000, one thing they have in common are slogans.

Taglines help us remember what companies want us to remember about them – how they differ from their competitors. But what good is knowledge if we don’t apply it?

Take part in the Fast Food Awards.

Yes, you’ve heard of the Emmys, the Oscars, and the BAFTAs, but what are the FFAs?

These are the most recent honors (invented by me) bestowed on (mainly living) society that affect our country, for better or for worse. The awards are named after the slogans used by the fast food establishments that created them.

Here are the 2021 recipients. Let’s check them out.

The Arbys prize: We have the meat. Donated to USDA. Second and third place goes to Michelle Obama for What are you eating today? and Joe Biden with Im Thinking Different, respectively.

The Tante Annes Prize: Take care of others. For those in Congress who are actually doing what they said they would do. Rumor has it that winners Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert will share their prizes with their fellow freshmen who (like them) continue to perform the same task.

Baskin-Robbins Price: 31 flavors. This solo award goes to Dr.Anthony Fauci for his mind-changing mindsets and his breathtaking COVID flip-flops, one for each day of the month.

Boston Market Price: No one does it like us. And the prize goes to (drum roll please)… you, the voting public (Note: deceased and living who voted more than once have been disqualified).

Burger King price: The Whopper’s House. And the winner is? Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Kamala Harris staff for Youre the Boss, The Fires Ready for any Press Corps member deployed while Donald Trump was President, Your way, right now to Joe Biden (for his proper responses to Nancy Pelosi ) and Wake up with the king. Recipient Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Carl Jr. Award: Without us, some guys would starve. Go to the brave men and women of our military and don’t bother me, I eat. To Joe Biden for keeping reporters at bay when he’s on the move and reporters trying to ask a question of Jen or Nancy’s past.

Chik-fil-A price: We didn’t invent the chicken. Go to the National Democratic Party.

Famous Churches Chicken Prize: You bring him home. For all the members of Congress doing their part for the pork barrel expenses. Much chicken genius to Vladimir Putin for his mastery of sarcasm.

Culver Prize: More choices, more smiles. And the winner is Planned Parenthood, also the simultaneous winner of three Pinocchio awards, for 1) It’s just a drop of tissue 2) He doesn’t feel any pain and 3) He (the abortion) won’t affect your life.

Price of the dairy queen: Do something different. To John Q. Audience for his passionate advocacy in the District of Columbia.

Del Taco Price: Feed the beast. Irelands Paddy Dunning, Germanys Dan Pearlman and commercial real estate company Enterprise Ireland who collaborated to create the 10-story Giant.

Dominoes Pizza price: You have 30 minutes. Given to Nancy Pelosi for limiting obstruction or speaking time of individual members of Congress.

Dunkin Donuts Price: Relax a bit. Given to Chuck Schumer in the hope that it is worth the price.

The chicken Loco price: Without the flame, it’s not the same. Awarded to Pfizer Inc. for its development of Preparation H.

Jack in the Box Prize: Do you like bacon? Marry him. Shamelessly given to all the politicians who have ever had their share in the barrel of pork spending.

Jasons Deli Prize: If we weren’t serving it to our families, we weren’t going to serve it to yours. All members of Congress should get one to encourage them to legislate with the Golden Rule in mind (insider trading notwithstanding).

Jersey Mikes USA Price: Give… make a difference in someone’s life. Given posthumously in memory of Mother (and Saint) Teresa of Calcutta.

Jimmy John Award: The subs are so fast you’ll panic. Awarded to the US Navy.

KFC price: There’s fast food, then there’s KFC. Honorable mention for worst slogan choice, it must be slow food but definitely not slower than the rest. Secondary slogan / award: We do chicken right. Awarded to Iran and other enemies of our country for their success in shaking the United States.

Marcos Pizza Price: Here for good. Another awarded as an incentive to complete for members of Congress. (Note: This means in office / DC for the public good, not here for an ad nauseam mandate).

McDonald’s Prize: What you want is what you get. Awarded to mainstream media. Have your way go to former President Donald Trump. We love to see you smile presented to the American Dental Association’s second runner-up for the same award, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. You deserve a break today awarded to the American public in recognition of their patience with Congress and everything (or anyone) related to COVID.

Moes Price: Tailgate wherever you are. Awarded to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (or whoever he is with at the time of going to press).

Panda Express price: So much the better. Awarded to Xi Jinping for his comments on President Biden. Chinese for delicious. Also awarded to Xi Jinping for what he says about Hunter.

Sonic Drive-In price: It’s not only good… it’s good Sonic. Awarded to the Cuban government for its alleged role in the audio attack on the Cuban Embassy in the United States.

Taco Bell Price: Run to the border. Awarded to Kamala Harris (although in her case stepping away from it might be more appropriate; there is simply no reward for it). Why pay more !? awarded to anyone in Congress who resists ridiculous spending (and anyone who does so regularly will need Dr. Scholls products for their shoes and feet).

Tim Hortons Awards: Always fresh. Most recently introduced to actor Bill Cosby.

Wendys Prize: Where’s the beef? Awarded to any reporter who asks Joe Biden a real question that is not a softball with a minimum circumference of 16 inches. Given in memory of Clara Peller (Note: Fox News Peter Doocy was the first to receive the award when he posed tough questions to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the start of the Biden administration) .

And to conclude, the White Castle Award: What you want. This is distributed to every newly awakened individual in the world so that they can see the error of their ways.

Les Linz de Seymour writes the Humor column: More or Les. For more information about Linz, visit his author page amazon.com. Send your comments to [email protected]