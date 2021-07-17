Prime Minister Imran Khan Assures Chinese President Thorough Investigation into Dasu Incident





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured China on Friday that Pakistan will spare no effort to thoroughly investigate the Dasu bus tragedy and that no hostile force will be allowed to harm Pak-China fraternal relations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang during which he assured him that the safety of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was his government’s top priority.

He also assured the Chinese premier that the government was providing the best possible medical care to Chinese nationals injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Pakistani people share the grief and pain of the families of the victims of the Dasu bus tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Imran Khan expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in the tragic incident in Dasu.

The prime minister told his Chinese counterpart that Pakistan and China enjoy a staunch friendship that has stood the test of time.

He added that no hostile force would be allowed to harm the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

Meanwhile, the prime minister snubbed the Indian media, claiming that the Indian ideology of the RSS was the main obstacle to normalizing relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, who was in Tashkent to participate in a conference on “Central and South Asian regional connectivity, challenges and opportunities, answered a question from an Indian journalist, who asked for the position of the Pakistan on talks with India.

We tried to tell India that we have been waiting for a long time, live as civilized neighbors, but what to do because SSR ideology got in the way, Imran Khan said.

He was leaving the convention hall after attending the conference when an Indian journalist asked that India wanted to know if talks and terror go hand in hand.

The Prime Minister has very clear views on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its extremist policies. In a previous tweet, the Prime Minister pointed out that the SSR ideology of Hindu supremacy, like Nazi Aryan supremacy, would not stop in IIOJ & K; instead, it will lead to the suppression of Muslims in India and end up targeting Pakistan.

