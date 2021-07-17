President Jokowi urged to immediately announce Covid-19 crisis





Suara.com – The Institute for Socio-Economic Research, Education and Information (LP3ES) urged President Joko Widodo to immediately announce the urgency of treating Covid-19 and admit its failure. “President Joko Widodo should immediately announce the emergency, do not deny this failure (handling of Covid-19),” LP3ES researcher Herlambang P Wiratraman said via an online video chat Friday (7/16/2021) yesterday . The government’s recognition in this regard is considered very important, so that all elements are aware of the situation in the country entering the Covid-19 emergency level. “Recognition is important to create a sense of urgency at the lowest level for everyone to take extraordinary measures, including, if necessary, requesting international assistance / cooperation,” Herlambang said. Read also:

Here are the requirements and appearance of President Jokowi’s sacrificial cow in Gorontalo President Jokowi [SuaraSulsel.id / Sekretariat Presiden RI] Then what needs to be rushed is the courage to encourage the disclosure of information to help control the pandemic. “For example, the opening of testing rates in the regions, the possibility of an oxygen deficit relative to demand in the coming days, requires a breakout strategy,” Herlambang added. “The key to successfully controlling the pandemic is to prioritize science, integrity and participating in the rescue of people. This is because the pandemic will never end without controlling data and information. “, he continued. LP3ES expressed a number of these pressures, referring to the Worldometer report. Indonesia’s Covid-19 death case was declared to be the highest in the world over the past two days, overtaking India and Brazil. Thursday (15/7), national addition of 56,757 cases, 982 deaths, 480,199 active cases or 36,726 additions per day. Read also:

President Jokowi buys cows from Gowa regency for IDR 100million “If the additional 20% of active cases need treatment, that means 7,345 more beds are needed per day,” Herlambang said.

