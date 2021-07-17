Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses “RSS ideology” of blocking talks with India | World news





New Delhi: Amid concerns over his support for cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday July 16, 2021 for the impasse in talks between Pakistan and India.

When asked if talks and terror can go hand in hand, the Pakistani Prime Minister told ANI: “I can tell India that we have long waited for us to live as civilized neighbors. But what can we do? The ideology of the RSS stood in the way. “

#WATCH Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan answers ANI’s question: “Can talks and terror go hand in hand?” He later dodges the question of whether Pakistan controls the Taliban.

Khan attends Central and South Asia conference, Tashkent, Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/TYvDO8qTxk

ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, RSS leader Indresh Kumar lashed out at Imran Khan and said the Pakistani rulers’ “toxic ideology” led to the division of the country in 1971. Kumar added that the leadership of the neighboring country had a “toxic nature”. ‘and the country had’ poisonous and bloody ‘circumstances of his birth.

“The rulers of Pakistan and of the country itself were born of bloodshed and a poisonous spirit. It was born of the brutal division of India in 1947, the displacement of three million people and death and the murder of 12 lakhs. Lakhs of women were also raped. Not only that, it is also a symbol of atrocities and torture in their own country, “he said.

“Sindh and Balochistan are on fire today, and the actions of Pakistani rulers have led to heaps of corpses there. They all want freedom. Likewise, its toxic ideology led to the division of Pakistan in 1971 and to the creation of Bangladesh, ”Kumar said. added.

Imran Khan’s remarks come as India repeatedly calls on Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks.

India recently declared that Pakistan, as part of its state policy, continues to provide pensions to feared and listed terrorists and harbor them in its territory.

“It is high time that Pakistan was held responsible for aiding and abetting terrorism,” India said at the 47th session of the Human Rights Council on June 22.

On July 2, India also called on Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and called on the neighboring country to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot.

It should be noted that talks between the two countries have stalled after a terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016.

(With ANI inputs)

