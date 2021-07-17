Why does Turkey want to protect Kabul airport?

An hour ago

During a meeting between Biden and Erdogan on June 14 during the NATO summit,

Turkey’s demand to protect Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital Kabul is certain to be in effect after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said his country intends to shoulder its responsibilities when NATO troops. will leave the country by September of this year.

The Taliban, meanwhile, issued a statement condemning Turkey’s decision, saying it was “ugly and reckless and violated our sovereignty and territorial integrity and contrary to our national interests.”

The Taliban’s statement is a direct warning message to Ankara: “We have control here,” they also said in a statement.

However, no details have been released on the deal between Turkey and the United States.

The Turkish government believes that any problem with the Taliban can be resolved through dialogue, and Turkey’s main task will only be to secure the airport and not to confront or fight the Taliban. Turkey appears to be poised for good relations with influential Taliban parties like Pakistan and Qatar.

President Erdogan would need “political, financial and logistical support” to carry out this task.

Other reports indicate that Turkey’s request for US intelligence support was also on the agenda, but no formal agreement was reached.

For the moment, Turkey’s task is limited to managing the military part of the airport, as this airport is important in connecting the country and the rest of the world. There are currently over 500 Turkish troops in the country as part of the NATO operation.

Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, Hamid Karzai International Airport

Benefits or Risks

In addition to the highways and railways that connect Afghanistan to neighboring Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and China, Afghanistan is connected to the rest of the world through Hamid Karzai International Airport, which provides regular arrivals and functioning of foreign embassies. and diplomats, a Turkish security official told the BBC.

The official said Turkey also has investments and schools in the country through the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA), adding that given the historical ties with Afghanistan, it is important that Turkey also plays a role in the development of social structure. .

But in the event of an attack on the airport, Turkey will have to do its main job of securing the airport.

Looga To avoid this situation, Ankara wants to communicate with the Taliban movement, which seems to be heading towards capture areas and cities in recent days, which makes the operation very important for Turkey.

What dangers await Turkey?

Can Kutlu Atak, professor of international relations at Mersin University in Turkey, told the BBC’s Turkish service that if all went well and Turkey made a deal with the United States to do the job, it could do the job. faced with two problems. The first is the continuation of logistics operations at Hamid Karzai airport, and the second is the transfer of diplomatic missions to the airport and repatriation.

“Karzai airport has sometimes been hit by artillery shells,” Atak said. Due to the geographical location of the airport, the probability of attacks during landings or flights is very high.

For example, in terms of ensuring smooth operations and aviation matters, there are some things to consider such as how will military ammunition, electricity, water and food be provided? How will the safety and daily needs of 500 soldiers be assured if the Taliban surrounds the airport? In addition, there will be an urgent need for security infrastructure on how to maintain and open the roads between the airport and the headquarters of diplomatic missions.

Officials told Reuters and The Associated Press that about 650 US troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of diplomats after they leave.

Asadullah Oguz, a former NATO adviser, said the airport was centrally located in the capital and could not be secured until the entire capital, Kabul, was secured.

“Afghanistan is different from other countries with Turkish troops, and this lack of support could be a threat to Turkey,” Oguz said.

Another potential threat to Turkey, according to Oguz, is its cooperation with Pakistan, a country hated by Afghans because they believe Pakistan supports the Taliban movement and makes it a source of chaos in the country.

Although the Taliban have stopped attacking Western forces, they continue to target the Afghan government and security forces.

According to a report by US intelligence, published in newspapers last month, the Afghan government could completely collapse six months after the withdrawal of NATO troops.

Last week, more than 1,000 Afghan soldiers fled to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said any foreign troops remaining in the country beyond September would be considered invaders and would be fought, while diplomats and NGOs and other foreign civilians would not be targeted and would not need protection.

“All foreign troops, contractors, consultants and coaches to leave the country because they were taken to the capital. The presence of foreign troops is a violation will not respond, but based on the decisions of the leadership . ” a Taliban spokesperson said.

Quote in pictures, AFP

Oguz described the statement as a clear warning to Turkey: “Although Turkey has not participated in any actual operations in Afghanistan and has had regular contact with the Taliban and other organizations, its presence in the country means he should be one of the warring parties. , so he could be a target for the Taliban. “

Who asked Turkey to keep Kabul airport?

At the end of 2014, the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which began operations in Afghanistan in 2002, came to an end and it was decided that Afghanistan would take responsibility for national security from from early 2015., but cannot support airport security due to lack of capacity and lack of qualified personnel in the country.

As a result, Turkey operated in the military sector at Hamid Karzai Airport. Given its experience in these fields and its good relations with countries in the region affecting all parties in Afghanistan, the idea that Turkey is doing so is presented.

Security at the airport has been closely watched by the United States so far, but after the end of the NATO-led operation in Afghanistan, it became important that the airport function peacefully for the pursuit of activities of diplomatic missions and international aid organizations. operating in Afghanistan.

Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Taliban say they see China as a friendly country

China is Afghanistan’s neighbor

At a press conference after the NATO summit on June 14, Erdogan said they also asked for support from Pakistan and Hungary in accordance with the negotiating framework between the United States and NATO.

Turkey will also work with China, a country with close ties to Afghanistan and the Taliban, and has signed a number of infrastructure and energy agreements with the Afghan government, although in practice postponed. due to the security situation in the country.

China, meanwhile, has reached a technical deal with the Taliban, which stipulates that members of the “Turkestan Islamic Party, which it considers a branch of Al Qaeda, will not be allowed to operate in Afghanistan.” .

Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, Afghan forces investigate man

Chinese media reported last week that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, “We regard China as a friendly country and we expect it to fulfill its promises to start investing in Afghanistan as soon as possible.