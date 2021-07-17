Wall Street worries, retail sales are on the rise

NEW YORK (AP) – With the US economy buzzing, corporate profits and stock prices spiking, Wall Street investors are starting to ask a worried question: Is everything down from now? ‘here ? Financial markets are always trying to price now to determine where the economy and corporate earnings are likely to be in the future. While readings across the economy are still at breathtaking levels, investors are seeing some areas of concern. New variants of the coronavirus threaten to weaken economies around the world. Inflation is raging as supplies of goods and components fail to meet growing demand. And the beginning of the end of the Federal Reserve’s aid to markets is looming.





Retail sales in the United States rose 0.6% in June, better than the observed decline





NEW YORK (AP) – Americans spent more last month on dressing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer restrictions linked to the pandemic. Retail sales in the United States were up 0.6% seasonally adjusted in June from the previous month, the US Department of Commerce said on Friday. The increase surprised Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to decline slightly last month. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, according to Friday’s report. Clothing store sales increased 2.6% and electronics store sales increased 3.3%.

Stocks end wobbly week down, shattering 3-week winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed a largely wobbly week lower, with much of Friday’s loss attributable to weakness in big tech companies like Apple and Amazon. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% and marked its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains. Small business stocks continued to lag significantly behind the rest of the market, a sign that investors may be increasingly concerned about the strength of economic growth in the months ahead. Yields on Treasuries remained relatively low, another sign of investor caution. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill held steady at 1.29%, well below the 1.75% it reached at the end of March.

Biden’s comment hints at boosting US-European travel

WASHINGTON (AP) – A comment from President Joe Biden encourages airlines to hope that travel between the United States and Europe could be extended in time for last-minute travel in late summer. At a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Biden was asked about ending restrictions that bar most European visitors from entering the United States. Biden said a team advising him on the pandemic “brought this up. It’s (considering) how long we can lift the ban… and I can answer that question in the next few days. .

China announces on-site cybersecurity investigation by Didi

BEIJING (AP) – The Chinese watchdog has announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of the ride-sharing service Didi, stepping up its scrutiny after earlier criticisms of its handling of customer information brought down the company’s traded shares At New York. The on-site inspection announced on Friday comes two weeks after the regulator announced it would investigate Didi over national security and data security issues, days after its publication on the New York Stock Exchange. The company had previously been ordered to stop signing up new customers while it revised its collection and processing of user information. The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s booming tech industries and information about its audiences and economy, which it sees as a sensitive strategic asset.

Walmart loses lawsuit filed by worker with Down’s syndrome

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Walmart Inc. lost a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin when a jury sided with a salesperson with Down syndrome and alleged that the schedule changes had exacerbated the problems presence which had led to his dismissal. Green Bay federal court jury awarded Marlo Spaeth more than $ 125 million in punitive damages, but a Walmart spokesperson said under federal law that amount will be reduced to the maximum allowed , which is $ 300,000. The jury also awarded Spaeth $ 150,000 in compensatory damages, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Friday when announcing the decision. The EEOC filed a complaint against Walmart.

Air cargo company that abandoned plane off Hawaii is grounded

HONOLULU (AP) – The cargo airline whose plane landed in the ocean off Hawaii this month is grounded by safety regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it would ban Honolulu’s Rhoades Aviation from flying or performing maintenance inspections until it complies with FAA regulations. The FAA does not say what regulations the company did not follow. The FAA says the decision to ground the cargo airline is separate from the investigation into the July 2 crash in which a Boeing 737 crashed in the Pacific near Honolulu. The Coast Guard rescued the two pilots after the accident at night.

China, cautious, launches carbon trading market

BEIJING (AP) – China has started tapping into its first domestic carbon emissions trading market in a bid to help curb further pollution. Chinese power companies have made an offer of credits to emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as trading began on Friday at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange. China is the biggest emitter of carbon, but President Xi Jinping said last September that production is expected to peak in 2030 and then decline. He said China is expected to achieve “carbon neutrality,” or zero total production after the count of measures to phase out carbon or offset emissions, by 2060. The ruling Communist Party has resisted the move. adoption of binding limits on carbon emissions, affirming that the country must focus first on economic development.

The S&P 500 lost 32.87 points, or 0.8%, to 4,327.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.17 points, or 0.9%, to 34,687.85. The Nasdaq lost 115.90 points, or 0.8%, to 14,427.24. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 27.06 points, or 1.2%, to 2,163.24.