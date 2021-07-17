Is change in the air for Boris Johnson and his government?

Jamie’s Diary by Jamie Stone

The attitude towards Winston Churchill changed after the war, will it be the same for Boris Johnson now that Brexit is “over”?

My late father has always been interesting about the general election of 1945. At the time, he was a soldier in the 14th Army (the forgotten army) fighting the Japanese in Burma, and what he told me was this .

During the years Winston Churchill was in Number 10, 1940-1945, and when there was a war, his position in the country was virtually impregnable.

His bulldog spirit was perfect for fighting Germans, Italians and Japanese. The whole country knew it and that’s why Churchill was so strong.

But during the surrender of Germany in May 1945 (and the earlier surrender of Italy and the inevitability of defeat in Japan), there was a change of mood in the minds of the electorate, from those serving overseas to people in the UK. .

Times had changed and there was a general acceptance that a time of peace was coming and that national priorities had changed for some of the big issues that are still with us today, jobs, health, housing. and the need for national reconstruction.

It is for this reason that I am almost certain that my father, a former Conservative voter, changed his vote in favor of Labor. He wanted Clement Atlee, who was soon to oust Churchill as Prime Minister, to receive a clean slate and a real chance to tackle the national imperatives I list above.

Fast forward to today. My party recently won an astonishing by-election victory in the green hills of Chiltern in Buckinghamshire, and fought a previously completely secure Tory seat in the hands of Boriss’s government, and made it liberal yellow by an astonishing margin of 8,000 votes.

Political experts said it was just an aberration and right-wing commentator Rod Liddle predicted the Tories would return to their glory days in the subsequent Batley and Spen by-elections, which took place there. a few weeks ago.

I would stake my life for Labor to lose at Batley, said Mr Liddle, who even went further in predicting Labor would come third.

Very well. By the time the election was over, it was clear that Liddle had bet way too much on the outcome. The Labor Party held the seat and I wish God that I had the foresight to have bet on this election, and indeed the previous one that I am mentioning.

My point here is simple. I went door-to-door at both byelections, and what I heard on the doorstep reminded me more and more of what my father had told me about the 1945 election.

Do Brexit. This was Boriss’ mantra for long enough and taking credit for all vaccinations. So far, these slogans have served him and the government well.

But that was then and it is now, and I think there’s a change in the air that just might mean that, hitherto ignored by political commentators, politics is changing again in the world. United Kingdom, just like it did in 1945.

Increasingly, the issues voters are reporting to me are a return to what was most on the agenda before Covid. Jobs, health, investment in infrastructure, jobs in the Far North, much better access to services in the Far North and the desperate need for real investment in our roads, transportation services and airports .

It all sounds more like a bell, doesn’t it? I look forward to the next by-election with the greatest interest.

Jamie Stone is the Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

