Najibullah Alikhil | Daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil Abducted and Tortured in Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan”





Najibullah Alikhil, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan | Photo credit: Twitter

Highlights Daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan released after kidnapping Silsila Alikhil tortured before being released Foreign Ministry condemns act and calls for safety of Afghan diplomatic mission in Pakistan

New Delhi: The daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, was kidnapped and tortured before being released by unknown kidnappers.

Condemning this horrific act, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said the Pakistani government must act to protect the Afghan diplomatic mission in Pakistan.

Silsila Alikhil was kidnapped in Islamabad on her way home.

“We condemn this shameful act in the strongest words and urge Pakistan to take measures to secure diplomats and their families,” the statement added.

Strangers severely tortured Silsila Alikhil

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry (MoFA), Silsila was abducted on July 16 for several hours, during which unknown persons severely tortured her.

“After being released from the captivity of the kidnappers, she is treated in a hospital,” said the MoFA and strongly condemned this heinous act and expressed deep concern for the safety and security of diplomats, their families and Afghan personnel. political and consular missions in Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the government of Pakistan to immediately take the necessary measures to ensure the full security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.” , did he declare.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday blasted Pakistan, saying that despite repeated assurances from Prime Minister Imran Khan and his generals, networks and organizations openly support the Taliban and celebrate the destruction of the property and capabilities of the people and of the Afghan state.

10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan entered Afghanistan

Ghani said intelligence estimates point to the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other places over the past month. He added that there is a consensus among credible international observers that Pakistan has not taken steps to sever relations with terrorist organizations.

Expressing disappointment at Ghani’s remark, Khan, it is unfair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan and among the Taliban.

Meanwhile, amid the growing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, Afghan government and Taliban delegations began a new round of talks in Qatar on Saturday.

During the meeting, Taliban deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar said that for Afghanistan to prosper, a central and independent Islamic system is needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/daughter-of-afghan-ambassador-najibullah-alikhil-kidnapped-and-tortured-in-imran-khan-s-naya-pakistan/786404 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos