Jokowi still finds crowds on the streets and calls for insulation to be assessed

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked its staff to assess the restrictions on the community’s mobility through roadblocks. Because according to his observations, a number of roads always seem congested, morning and night.

“We did sheet music, but if I saw at night, also this morning I went to Pulo Gadung earlier, I saw that there were still a lot of people,” Jokowi said during the opening of a limited meeting related to the treatment of Covid-19 uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account, Saturday (7/17).

Jokowi said that during a visit to Sunter Agung, Jakarta To the north, there are still crowds. This means, he said, that the score needs to be reconsidered.

“Yesterday evening I was very busy in the village. This means that we may need to assess this isolation, if it is also effective in reducing cases, ”he explained.

Because he said, currently, Covid-19 cases have increased in family clusters. He also called for a more detailed strategy and a study on the effectiveness of the partition.

“Because now many families are affected. Or is there another strategy so that we can intervene there,” he explained.

Earlier, President Joko Widodo visited the home of a resident of Sunter Agung Village, Tanjung Priok District, North Jakarta, Thursday (7/15) overnight. Jokowi arrived at the scene around 8:52 pm WIB, directly providing basic food assistance to a number of residents.

“Tonight, I was in the village of Sunter Agung in order to initiate the provision of basic necessities to the community, which will later be donated in full, which we have prepared for 200,000 tonnes of rice which will be distributed more Bulog’s late, “Jokowi said. quoted in a press release, Friday (17/17).

In addition to food packages, during his visit, Jokowi also distributed medicine and vitamin packages to people who were self-isolating (isoman). Previously, on Thursday, Jokowi had started distributing free isoman drugs for the people of Merdeka Palace.

“Initially, we will distribute 300,000 packets of medicine. Then, next week, this will continue for the next 300,000 packs,” he said.

Jokowi hopes that various social supports for the community, both basic food aid and medical aid, can help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. So that people can calm down in the face of the pandemic.

“We hope that with the distribution of basic necessities as well as packages of medicines as well as vitamins and supplements, the community can be calmer in the face of this Covid pandemic,” he said.

One of the residents of Karsini admitted that he was surprised to see President Jokowi come to distribute basic necessities and medicine.

“I don’t know, I didn’t think it was Mr. Jokowi, I was surprised. I am very happy that Mr. Jokowi came here. Thank goodness the president came here to see the residents see the community here, thank you very much, “Karsini said on the presidential secretariat’s Youtube account on Friday (7/16). ).

He also hopes the pandemic will end soon. So that the whole community can always be healthy and reunited as a family.

“I want it to be as safe as before, I don’t want an epidemic like this, the diseases are gone. I want this,” Karsini said.

Another resident, Susanti, admitted that she did not expect the head of state who visited her to be the head of state. He hopes that the presence of the former governor of DKI Jakarta can bring him a lot of sustenance.

“I thought who. It turned out to be really Mr. President. I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe that’s my sustenance. Maybe what kind of sustenance is it. Thank you very much sir for your struggles all this time. I know it may not be easy for you to run the country right now, in the midst of a problem like this, “he said. -he declares.

Susanti’s hopes are the same as Karsini’s. He wants the pandemic to pass quickly and return to normal.

“Not everyone wants such conditions. Everything is so difficult, everything is difficult. I hope Corona gets away as soon as possible,” he said. [gil]