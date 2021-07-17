



On July 16, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a high-level international conference in Tashkent on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities”. Wang Yi said that connectivity has been a relentless pursuit of human society since ancient times and acts as a key impetus for development and prosperity in today’s world. The Chinese and the peoples of Central and South Asia live side by side with a long history of friendly exchanges. Since President Xi Jinping proposed the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, bilateral relations and cooperation between China and the countries of Central and South Asia have grown even further. narrower. China stands ready to join with Central and South Asian countries in forging a closer regional connectivity partnership through high-quality cooperation under the BRI. Wang Yi made a four-point proposal on promoting connectivity in Central and South Asia. First, the countries of the region must stick to openness and inclusion and uphold the spirit of partnership. Connectivity helps countries move forward together, while proximity keeps countries behind. Only by remaining open can countries create a powerful synergy for connectivity. China opposes geopolitical games in the name of connectivity and is willing to follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and benefit-sharing, to create a bright future of integrated development with all parties. Second, countries in the region should continue to develop hardware and software to promote infrastructure connectivity. China stands ready to work with all parties to align their infrastructure development strategies, advance “hard connectivity” and “soft connectivity” in parallel, and strive to build a multidimensional, multifaceted and sustainable connectivity network. . China is supporting the construction of a corridor connecting Central and South Asia, helping countries in the region to move from being a “landlocked” country to that of “a country connected to the land”, and jointly building a major international transport route linking Europe to Asia and linking the north with the south. Third, countries in the region should adhere to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and increase financing services. China calls on the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Silk Road Fund to invest in connectivity projects, expand various financing channels and broadly attract investments of the private and social sectors, so that these projects benefit from stable, transparent and quality financial support. Fourth, the countries of the region must adhere to the principle of common security and overcome obstacles to cooperation. We urge the countries concerned to honor their commitments, fulfill their obligations and strive to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan. China will continue to work with the international community, especially Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, to facilitate peace talks and fully play the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other mechanisms. Wang Yi stressed that China will deepen law enforcement and security cooperation with all parties, jointly fight against the “three forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, trafficking in drugs and transnational organized crime, and strengthen security measures for cooperation projects within the framework of the BRI, in order to create a stable, secure and peaceful external environment for the construction of regional interconnectivity. The conference was hosted by Uzbekistan. Leaders from countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan, foreign ministers from countries like China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Turkey, the United Nations Secretary-General and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy attended the conference in person or via video link.

