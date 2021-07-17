News from HT: Expansion of the ‘probable’ Tripura cabinet on the maps and all the latest news | Latest India News





Extension of Tripura cabinet likely with less than 2 years before elections

More than three years after coming to power in Tripura following the defeat of the two-decade-old Marxist government, the ruling coalition government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is planning to induct new faces into the cabinet of the state. . Read more

‘Whole country feeling’: Sanjay Raut criticizes Imran Khan’s RSS commentary on J&K

A day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed RSS ideology for the ongoing suspension of a formal dialogue between India and Pakistan, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the whole country believed in this ideology that Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. Read more

France to allow travelers vaccinated with Covishield after ‘Green Pass’ line

France has joined with several other European countries in allowing international travelers who have received Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) based in Pune. Read more

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan could overtake Sourav Ganguly to reach milestone in 1st ODI

The first ODI against Sri Lanka will be a big test for Shikhar Dhawan, who will lead the troops throughout the tour. Dhawan has been appointed captain in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom are in the UK for the next round of five-game testing against England. Read more

Arjun Kapoor shares video as Anshula talks about the loss of their mother; he calls it ‘my strength, my life’

Arjun Kapoor shared a clip from the video that shows his sister, entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor, talking about the loss of their mother Mona Kapoor nine years ago and how she handles grief. Read more

Minions are on Minecraft and we can’t keep our cool!

Minions are on Minecraft !!! It is time for these little yellows to take over. If you don’t know these delicious creatures, please google them. Read more

Prashant Kishor: 3 theories after the Gandhis meeting; X Factor vs. Modi’s BJP?

After his success as a kingmaker in West Bengal, there has been intense speculation about electoral strategist Prashant Kishor’s next move. Watch

