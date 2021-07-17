Life at LoC after the ceasefire: when the guns fall silent and development accelerates





A young boy working on a road construction site on the Line of Control (LoC), which divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, was left with a seriously injured leg when he was hit by a shell fired by the Pakistani army.

Imran Khan, a resident of the Balakot block, was unsure whether he would ever get up.

Two years ago, Imran was on crutches when he nearly lost a leg in the bombings of Pakistan.

Today, the 17-year-old is fit after surgery and able to walk without the aid of crutches.

Imran Khan, 17, was injured while working at a road construction site.

In 2003, an agreement to restore the ceasefire to restore peace was put in place for the first time. But in recent years, the ceasefire has been almost permanently repealed with frequent shootings in which civilians have been caught in the crossfire.

With the silence of the guns since February 24, not only are residents living in peace, but they also hope that development will accelerate, which was not possible amid the violence.

The ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies at the LoC could bring a new dawn for the village population in the advanced areas.

India Today visited villages across the Indian fence at the command line in the Bhimber gali area. There is a population of 5,000 living in 12 villages in front of the fence facing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A large population lives on the other side of the Indian fence, a few meters from the Pakistani army posts.

Better connectivity and electrification of villages now seems a reality as work on development projects continues unhindered.

Peace at LoC gives impetus to development. Road construction halted due to heavy bombing of Pak is accelerating and villages that have lived in darkness for ages will soon have electricity. My field report with the video reporter @ Satyara44633154 @ IndiaTodaypic.twitter.com / PLg0SnHyXt

Abhishek Bhalla (@ AbhishekBhalla7) July 15, 2021

At the site where Imran was hit by a shell, road construction is in full swing on the 11 km stretch where the villagers were to walk, coming in direct line of sight from the other side.

Construction of a road in a village on the control line.

“My leg was injured in the bombing while I was working on the road construction. Without the bombing now, it’s good that work has resumed,” Imran said.

The village that fought the darkness for 3 decades

While the villagers are happy that the 11 km hike to the village of Datot ends soon as the track will be replaced by a motorable road, they are also delighted to see their village having access to electricity after fighting the darkness for three decades.

Ironically, the village of Datot was the first to be electrified in the 1970s, but fell into obscurity amid violence in the early 1990s, villagers said.

Recalling her memories of dark days, Sakhi Walayat, 72, said the village had electricity in 1978, but that was after the mass migration to Pakistan when the violence peaked in 1992 and the electricity went down. been cut.

“A lot of infrastructure was damaged, including electricity poles. With few people left behind, the civil administration did little to restore power as the place turned into war zone, ”Walayat said.

The new road will allow the villagers to have more bunkers.

“Road contractors would not be willing to go up on foot to build bunkers because all development work is targeted by Pakistan,” Mohammed Tazim said.

Army officials on the ground believe that if the ceasefire continues for a longer period, it would be of benefit to India in many ways.

“Peace would lead to economic prosperity for the border population. There would be renewed interest in infrastructure,” said an army official.

Despite the calm, anxiety remains

Calm reigns after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, but the question is for how long.

“The ceasefire has had a great impact on our lives, we can breathe now. Our ancestors lived here and we will continue to live here,” said Mohammed Arif Khan, a resident of a village in LoC.

But there is also a concern. “What if the Pakistani army started targeting civilians again? ” He asked.

“We need 200 to 300 bunkers but there are only 60 to 70 of them. We never know what the neighbor decides to do in the future,” Khan added.

While there has been no exchange of fire since February 24 after the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, the Indian military is aware that it cannot let its guard down. The threat from the other side of the LoC is always there, whether it’s infiltration by terrorists or the new threat of drone attacks.

After the attack on Jammu Air Base using drones, there was hectic activity in the air in some areas.

The hiding places of terror still active

There is also a flurry of intelligence data suggesting terrorist launch pads are active and infiltration offers continue.

Shortly after the ceasefire, it was reported that some of the terrorist hideouts and launch pads were abandoned, but they are active again. Officials said infiltration attempts had not stopped.

India Today visited a forward location in the Poonch sector and conducted a reality check on the ground.

In the past month, when the guns were silent, terrorist training camps were active and terrorist groups gathered across the LoC, sources said.

Peace after the bloodshed for 2 years

Last year was the worst in 17 years, with ceasefire violations rising to 4,700.

From August 2019 to December 2020, a 17-month period accounted for 80% of ceasefire violations over the past two years.

The LoC had been on the brink since early 2019 after the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes at a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan in February last year following the suicide bombing in Pulwama in Kashmir which killed 40 Indian soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force.

