Turks fire warning shots at Cypriot boat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by supporters upon his arrival in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus during a visit in June 2018. [AP]

Ankara’s aggressive disposition towards Nicosia was on display on Friday when a Turkish Coast Guard vessel pursued and fired four warning shots at a Cypriot police boat patrolling for undocumented migrants with a crew of three near Kato Pyrgos in the Tillyria region on the northwest coast of the islands.

The fact that the incident occurred just days before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s much-vaunted visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus is seen as underscoring Ankara’s hard-line approach to the island republic.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry noted that Nicosia calmly analyzes the facts.

We are not interested in playing the game of creating tensions that the other side may seek, as the constant objective is to help create conditions which will allow the resumption of substantive talks to resolve the Cyprus issue, said a spokesperson for the ministry.

According to diplomatic circles, there is speculation that Erdogan, his far-right partner Devlet Bahceli and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will use the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 on July 20 to raise the auction, but will stop before making it virtually impossible to resume negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Nicosia has lodged the necessary complaints with the European Union, the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and certain countries.

Any act of violence in the Mediterranean is unacceptable, said EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali, adding that the EU has a strategic interest in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the development of a cooperative relationship. and mutually beneficial with Turkey. Turkey should make a clear commitment to good neighborly relations and normalization of its relations with the Republic of Cyprus, she noted.