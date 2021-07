Pakistani parliament passes FATF-related bill

Pakistan’s parliament has passed a bill to provide legal assistance in international criminal matters as part of efforts to meet the conditions set by the global financial watchdog FATF.

The amendment bill on mutual legal assistance (in criminal matters) was adopted Friday by the Senate, the upper house, amid protests from the opposition.

Pakistan was graylisted by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June 2018 and received an action plan to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be listed. on this list due to its failure to comply with FATF mandates.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the bill, the increase in transnational organized crime has forced the international community and Pakistan to improve the effectiveness of legal instruments because the lack of uniformity of laws and the weakness of Coordination mechanisms between countries affect the fight against cross-border crimes.

To overcome these challenges, essential legal coverage is required, he said.

International cooperation in criminal matters through mutual legal assistance and extradition aims to fill the existing gaps in the respective countries towards effective law enforcement. The requested state will provide mutual legal support to the requesting state by carrying out the necessary actions on its territory in any specific criminal case warranting shared assistance, he read.

However, opposition parties tried to stop him saying he would give the government unhindered power to hand over Pakistani citizens to other countries based on allegations.

Dawn reported that the amendments proposed by Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-i-Islami, who said the bill was contrary to basic rights, the Constitution, the principles of natural justice and the national interest, were rejected. by voice vote.

The bill was passed by majority vote as the opposition continued to express its reservations.

Senator Ahmad called it a dark day in the country’s parliamentary history and said that the government can take action against a person by confiscating their money laundering property etc. under the law without giving him a notice, which was contrary to the principles of justice.

He said the government would hand over Pakistani nationals to other countries without notice.

He alleged that the government was paving the way for the release of Shakeel Afridi, who helped the CIA track down Osama bin Laden in 2011, and Indian death row inmate Kulbhushan Jadhav, through the bill, an allegation rejected by the government later.

With Pakistan remaining on the “gray” list, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Islamabad to obtain financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and of the European Union, thus compounding the problems for the debt-ridden nation.

