Boris Johnson could be forced to reinstate lockdown amid new warning

Boris Johnson could be forced to reimpose lockdown restrictions if Covid cases continue to rise in the fall, warned former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

With most regulatory checks in England due to end on Monday, Mr Hunt said the situation the NHS was facing is very serious with a rapid increase in the number of hospital admissions.

The warning light on the NHS dashboard is not flashing orange, it is flashing red, he told BBC Radio 4 Today.

His warning came as a scientist advising the government said the country could face an extended period of rising cases until the fall.

Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said new infections could reach 100,000 a day in a matter of weeks.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the lockdown lifted on so-called Freedom Day to be irreversible, but in recent days ministers have started to be more cautious.

As England’s social distancing rules end, government guidelines advise wearing face masks in confined spaces such as shops and on public transport, while pubs and bars should only be served. ‘at table.

Mr Hunt, chairman of the Commons health and social services committee, said how people behave at the end of checks will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the pandemic over the coming months.

He cited the examples of Israel and the Netherlands, which were forced to reintroduce controls despite high levels of vaccination as in the UK.

Covid hospital patients double every two weeks. This means that we are heading towards 10,000 Covid hospital patients by the end of August, which is about 20 times higher than at the same time last year, he said.

I think in September we are almost certainly going to see infections reach a new daily high surpassing the daily level of 68,000, which was the previous daily high for January.

If they continue to increase as schools return, I think we will have to reconsider some very difficult decisions. How we behave over the next few weeks will make a big difference.

Professor Edmunds said without the social distancing measures that brought the first two waves of the pandemic under control, the virus would continue to spread.

I think this wave of the epidemic will be long and long enough, he told the Today show.

My hunch is that we are looking at a high incidence level for an extended period throughout the summer and probably much of the fall.

We started to relax the restrictions before everyone got vaccinated. This will lead to infections in unvaccinated people, mainly, in this case, younger people.

We are currently at around 50,000 (infections) per day. The epidemic has doubled about every two weeks, and so if we allow it to be as it is for a few more weeks, you can expect it to hit 100,000 cases per day.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, who advises the UK and Scottish governments, said there could be a very big wave of new infections.

He said England should have followed Scotland’s lead and kept some infection control measures in place.

What has worried me for many months is that while Unlock is really a big release, there is indeed a potential for a really big wave, he told Times Radio.

This idea that this would be a day of final freedom was, I must say, somewhat naive. Public health expected that we would need additional measures to bring the rate of increase in cases under control.

Mr Hunt said the government needs to make urgent changes to the NHS Covid app amid evidence people are removing it due to the high number of people being questioned and asked to self-isolate.

The risk with this app is that it starts to lose social consent so we should either make it less sensitive or switch to a system where you have to take a test when you are pinged, he said.

The risk is that if people delete the app, you can’t even ping them to ask them to take a test.

