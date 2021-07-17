No serious connectivity initiative can ever be a one-way street: Jaishankar





Referring to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said that for reliable connectivity within and across the country, the world must have confidence in its governance.

On Friday, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar projected the Iranian port of Chabahar as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan, and stressed that building connectivity is an act of trust and must comply with international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a speech at a regional connectivity conference in Tashkent, he said connectivity projects should be based on economic viability and financial responsibility and should not create debt burdens, in particular. indirect reference to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Referring to Afghanistan, Jaishankar said that for reliable connectivity within and across the country, the world must have confidence in its governance, noting that development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and Security.

He said politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable obstacles to regional cooperation and prosperity, saying that no serious connectivity initiative can ever be a one-way street.

The comments are seen as a veiled search in Pakistan that denied India access to transit to Afghanistan.

The real issues are mentalities, not disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support does not normally benefit anyone. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street, he said.

The conference on Central and South Asia: Connectivity was organized by Uzbekistan to significantly enhance connectivity between the two regions. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and leaders of around 35 other countries attended the conference.

In his remarks, Jaishankar listed the practical steps India has taken since 2016 to operationalize the port of Chabahar and called the formation of the India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan quadrilateral group on the joint use of the port a welcome development. .

This (the port) provides secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for the countries of Central Asia. Its effectiveness is now clearly proven. We have proposed including the port of Chabahar as part of the INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor), he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said there was a need to address not only the physical infrastructure, but all its related facets while expanding connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia.

Tourism and societal contacts can create a favorable and conducive environment. But, ultimately, building connectivity is an act of trust and must, at a minimum, comply with international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most fundamental principles of international relations, he said. Mr Jaishankar said connectivity efforts must be based on economic viability and financial responsibility.

They should promote economic activity and not create debt burdens. Ecological and environmental standards, as well as the transfer of skills and technologies, are essential. Connectivity must be consultative, transparent and participatory, he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said that for reliable connectivity within and across Afghanistan, the world must have confidence in its governance, noting that development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security.

Our connectivity deliberations await predictability, efficiency and meeting the standards of our time as a foundation, he said.

Mr Jaishankar said economic growth is universally driven by the 3Cs: connectivity, trade and contacts, adding that the three must come together to ensure regional cooperation and prosperity.

The challenge we face is that politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable obstacles to its achievement. There are also lessons from our experiences that need to be understood, he said.

The real issues are mentalities, not disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support does not normally benefit anyone. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street, Jaishankar added.

The North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200 km long multimodal transport project for the transport of goods between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

We are gathered here today in search of a more prosperous and interconnected Eurasia. To achieve this, India is ready to cooperate, plan, invest and build, Jaishankar said.

The conference discussed at length practical ways to improve connectivity with the broader aim of deepening trade, investment and people-to-people links in the region.

Connectivity takes on particular importance in the context of the post-Covid economic recovery. This in itself is an economic multiplier, Jaishankar said.

But there is also a widespread awareness of the need now for more resilient and reliable supply chains. It’s not just a question of production; it is also an efficient logistics challenge, he said.

We all need more and more options. And this applies mostly to the area of ​​connectivity, he added.

Mr. Jaishankar met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, on the sidelines of the conference.

Nice to meet EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Agreed to consult closely on Afghanistan. Discussion of the challenges faced by the EU and India. Noted the progress of our cooperation after the May 8 summit, he tweeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-serious-connectivity-initiative-can-ever-be-a-one-way-street-jaishankar/article35377456.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos