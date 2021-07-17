Modi will likely lay the foundation stone for Jewar Airport next month





Construction of the Jewar International Airport received the green signal with the signing on Saturday by the government of Uttar Pradesh of the land lease. In a virtual ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath sanctioned the handing over of 1,334 hectares of land to Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) under a 90-year land lease agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the airport next month, according to state government officials. The chief minister, at the ceremony, said the airport will be an important milestone in the region’s development and time-limited progress has been made despite Covid restrictions. The CM also commended the administration’s work in securing the cooperation of farmers in the Jewar region and ensuring that land acquisition and resettlement took place without disputes or conflicts. A shareholders agreement was also signed between airport developer Zurich International Airport AG, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) and NIAL. The YIAPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zurich Airport Company, while the NIAL was established to coordinate between state government departments in the execution of the project. Jewar Airport will cover an area of ​​5,000 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. Swiss Airport won the tender in November 2019, following which a concession agreement was signed with the state government. The airport, which is likely to have six runways, is expected to be operational by early 2024, officials said. Jewar Airport will provide key connectivity to parts of western UP and an alternative travel option for residents of the NCR.

The government is also working on plans to develop a high-speed rail connectivity line to the airport as well as a dedicated route between Jewar and IGI Dhaula Kuan Airport.

