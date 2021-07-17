Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled for blunder after blunder in Uzbekistan; stunned internet users





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was the victim of heavy trolling at the Central and South Asia conference in Uzbekistan after making a series of mistakes in claiming to know more about the history of the ‘Uzbekistan than the Uzbek people, at his alleged refusal to shake hands with EAM Jaishankar at the conference.

Imran Khan refuses to shake hands with EAM Jaishankar

On Friday, Tashkent hosted a 2021 Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities conference attended by leaders from several countries, including India and Pakistan. After the conference, several Pakistani media reports claimed that Imran Khan refused to shake hands with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also said to have given a “similar response” in protest against Pakistan’s existential claims of “continued human rights violations” in Kashmir, Pakistani media reported. Reacting to this allegedly insane gesture, Internet users have turned to social networks to troll Imran Khan.

Internet users react

Indian FM never offered his hand Moeed Yousuf will say we anticipated the handshake and refused it before trying

RameshA2Z (@ A2Ramesh) July 16, 2021

What a proud moment of bravery!

Tarun Mishra (@tarunpmishra) July 16, 2021

No, Imran Khan did not shake hands, he greeted Indian Foreign Minister

HARESH (@ CHOLEBATURE10) July 17, 2021 Imran Khan vows to bring cricket to Uzbekistan

At the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum conference, Imran Khan shared his dream of introducing cricket to the people of Uzbekistan. After the two countries announced a joint production of a film about the first Mughal emperor Zaheer ud din Babur, Imran Khan hoped that the introduction of cricket to the country would also help strengthen ties. We hope this will be the start of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries. As our countries come closer [] I will introduce cricket to the people of Uzbekistan, Imran Khan said at the conference.

This comment also became a critical point after Anglo-Pakistani journalist and ex-wife of Imran Khan, Reham Khan, asked the prime minister how Pakistani cricket has been these days. Netizens urged Uzbekistan not to learn cricket from the country led by Imran Khan.

Internet users react

First of all, he has to introduce cricket to Pakistan.

Farhan (@ farhanullah73) July 16, 2021

I would like to suggest the Uzbeks not to allow cricket in Uzbekistan, they might be unlucky as a Pakistani and win the cricket WC at any time in the future. Winning a Cricket WC is an ultimate devastating factor for us and it can be for them too.

MSJ (@ShafiqJanjua) July 16, 2021 Imran Khan claims to know everything about Uzbekistan

During the session between the two countries, the Pakistani prime minister said he knew more about the history of Uzbekistan than about the Uzbek people. Speaking of the religious, cultural and spiritual relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, he said, I know the history of Uzbekistan better than the Uzbek people. “

Internet users react

Hope his story is better than his geography where he thought Japan and Germany shared a border. Or his knowledge of Uyghur Muslims – about whom he claimed to know nothing

Sadasat Singh (announcement SadasatSingh) July 16, 2021

Let him talk first about the History of Pakistan – which is not a country but just a state of mind

(@ panache2811) July 16, 2021

