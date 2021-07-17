President Jokowi orders Minister of Finance to increase budget for free medicines for isolated patients in Pasien





DRAWING. Agents at a drug warehouse in Bandung City, West Java, Thursday (7/15/2021) prepared free drugs for corona patients in Indonesia who were self-isolating. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Raisan Al Farisi / mobile.

Journalist: Syamsoul Ashar | | Editor: Syamsoul Azhar KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo ordered Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to allocate a budget for packages in the form of free medical aid and free supplements, to people who self-isolate due to a positive infection with the virus corona in Indonesia. According to President Joko Widodo, currently the aid packages for free medicines and free supplements that are allocated are still low, only about 600,000 packages of free medicines and supplements. Therefore, the President asked the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani to allocate a budget for free medicines at least for more than 2 million packages containing free medicines and vitamins for corona positive patients in Indonesia who undergo self -isolation. “I ask the Minister of Finance to provide at least a budget for more than 2 million packages (free medicines). The budget is a bit expensive, not too big. But people can sleep peacefully because they can have the goods (medicines and vitamins) because now people run (buy) in pharmacies go to the Pramuka market in search of goods, there are none ”, he said. President Joko Wododo said as he chaired an emergency assessment meeting of the PPKM on Friday (7/16) morning which was uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat account on Saturday 917/7). As we know, this free medication aid and this free supplement consist of two types of packages. The first packet of free medicine costs Rp 63,000 per pack. This free medication kit, known as Package A, is released to the public or People Without Symptoms (OTG) in the form of 10 vitamins C, D, E, Zinc, consumed once a day. With the President’s order to provide up to 2 million packages of free medicine, this means that the Ministry of Finance must allocate a budget of Rp 126 billion for these 2 million packages worth Rp 63,000 per parcel. While the second packet of free drugs or packet B is worth 200,000 Rp. Per pack. Package B is given to corona positive patients with mild symptoms. This free medicine contains 10 tablets of multivitamins C, D, E, zinc, once a day, Azithromycin 500 mg, 5 tablets once a day, Oseltamivir 75 mg, 14 tablets twice a day and 10 tablets of paracetamol 500 mg ( if necessary based on the results of the doctor’s consultation). Assuming he executes the president’s order to provide up to 2 million packages of free medicine, that means the Ministry of Finance has to allocate a budget of Rp 400 billion for those 2 million packages worth of Rp 200,000 per package. If it is added to the budget of the previous 600,000 free medicine packs, assuming each pack is worth Rp 263,000, that means the budget allocation is around Rp 157.8 billion. If we add 2 million to that. of free medicine packages, a total of 2.6 million packages will require a budget of approximately 683.8 billion rupees. As an illustration, according to Ministry of Health records, as of July 17, 2021, there were still 527,872 active cases of corona in Indonesia. Some of these active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals and others are self-isolating in designated isolation places or in their respective homes, requiring a free supply of drugs for a speedy recovery. In addition, there are still 239,294 people suspected of being infected or suspected DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Syamsul Ashar

Publisher: Syamsul Azhar

