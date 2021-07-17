Connect with us

Congressman asks Prime Minister Modi to investigate the nationality of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik

2 mins ago

MoS (Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth and Sports) archive photo Nisith Pramanik

New Delhi: Ripun Bora, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of the Assam Pradesh congressional committee, on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate allegations that new Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is a national Bangladeshi.

However, sources close to Pramanik strongly refuted the claims, saying the minister was born, raised and educated in India.

In his letter, which was also posted on his Twitter account, Bora claimed that reports from news channels namely Barak Bangla and Republic TV Tripura and digital media, India Today and Business Standard, showed Pramanik to be a national. Bangladeshi.

Quoting the reports, the MP claimed that the Union Minister’s birthplace was Harinathpur under Palasbari Police Station in Gaibandha District in Bangladesh and that he came to West Bengal for computer studies.

After earning a computer science degree, he first joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and later the BJP and was elected MP for Cooch Behar, Bora claimed.

According to news channels, Bora claimed, Pramanik showed his address as Cooch Behar in election papers “by manipulation”.

The channels also highlighted the “jubilant scenario” including a statement from “his older brother” and some villagers from his native village in Bangladesh expressing satisfaction that Pramanik has been appointed Union Minister of State. for the Interior.

“If this is so, it is a very serious matter for the country, that a foreign national be appointed Union Minister.

“Therefore, I urge you to conduct an investigation into the place of birth and nationality of Nisith Pramanik in the most transparent manner and clarify the whole issue as it creates confusion throughout the country,” said Bora in his letter to Modi.

When contacted, sources close to Pramanik said the minister was a “patriotic Indian” born, raised and educated in India and claimed the allegations were unfounded.

The sources said if relatives of the minister were celebrating in another country, what can he do.

“If an Indian parent of a Canadian MP feels proud and famous in India, what can the Canadian MP do about it,” a source said.

It may be a similar case, the sources noted and denounced Bora, saying that a responsible MP should know what is wrong and what is right. – PTI

