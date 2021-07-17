Colorado judge berates lawyers for Trump 2020 election as ‘propaganda tool’





A Colorado judge ticked off two pro-Trump lawyers over an unsuccessful case alleging electoral fraud. The case was dismissed earlier, but the judge called his lawyers to a hearing for frivolous lawsuits. He asked them if it ever occurred to them that they might be just a “propaganda tool” for Trump. Loading Something is loading.

A Colorado judge scathingly berated two lawyers after dismissing their case challenging the 2020 election results, suggesting they were only repeating former President Donald Trump’s talking points.

Lawyers Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker filed a class action lawsuit in December last year, claiming to represent the voting rights of 160 million Americans. They accuse a host of top politicians and tech CEOs of thwarting a Trump election victory with help from China and Iran, according to court documents seen by Insider.

The duo funded their case through a crowdfunding page, calling it “the biggest civil rights class action lawsuit in history.”

The case was dismissed in April, one of several failed attempts to implicate voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems in an alleged conspiracy to steal Joe Biden’s election.

But Federal Judge N. Reid Neureiter found the case so frivolous that he called Fielder and Walker for a hearing on Friday to ask if they had been used “as a propaganda tool” for Trump, the Washington Post reported. .

“Has this ever occurred to you? That, perhaps, [you’re] just repeating things the president is lying about? ”Neureiter said, referring to Trump, the Post reported.

Fielder and Walker argued that they filed the case in good faith and plan to re-file the case despite Neureiter’s threat of sanction, the Post reported.

Their case is one of a number of cases that appear to be heavily influenced by the unproven claims of the former president, although none of them have made it to court.

He also named Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as indicted in a series of allegations of Democratic bias and unconstitutional changes to election law.

He seeks damages of $ 1,000 for each registered voter in the United States.

Neureiter asked the lawyers if they had thoroughly investigated allegations in the case, such as that Dominion Voting Systems’ machines authorized the Chinese and Iranian forgery, NBC News reported.

Two days before Walker and Fielder filed their case, then Attorney General Bill Barr announced that the FBI had seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In November, Chris Krebs, then director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, publicly declared the election “the safest in American history.”

Neureiter has compiled a list of factors that a “non-frivolous” trial should be prepared to consider, including statements by Barr and Krebs. He told lawyers they should have been a “red light for you, at least a flashing amber light,” the Post reported.

Fielder and Walker did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/colorado-judge-rebukes-trump-2020-election-lawyers-as-propaganda-tool-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos