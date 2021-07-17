Politics
Russia to Unveil New Fighter Jet at Moscow Air Show | Nation / World
MOSCOW (AP) Russian aircraft manufacturers say they will showcase a potential future fighter jet at a Moscow airshow that opens next week.
The new fighter plane hidden under a tarp was pictured being towed to a parking spot through an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the International Aviation and Space Show MAKS-2021 opens on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to visit the exhibition opening.
Russian media reported that the new jet was built by aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi as part of a light tactical fighter development program.
Unlike Russia’s last twin-engine stealth fighter Su-57, the new aircraft is smaller and has a single engine.
The name of the new fighter jet is unknown, and there is no information on its capabilities and prospects for deployment.
The Su-57 was built to match the American F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, but unlike the American aircraft in service since 2005, its series production has only just begun and a new engine intended to give it the ability to navigate. at supersonic speed the speed is still under development.
The new Russian fighter appears to be intended to compete with the American F-35 Lightning II fighter, which entered service in 2015. Russia is hoping to eventually offer the new aircraft to overseas customers.
Rostec, the state-owned company that includes Russian aircraft manufacturers, said that “the fundamentally new military aircraft will be unveiled at the show on Tuesday. In an apparent attempt to generate public interest ahead of the presentation, Rostec has posted a photo of the new tarp-covered aircraft with Will you see me naked? written below. It also posted a brief video featuring excited foreign customers and the vague shadow of the jet above the water.
Following Rostec’s announcement, Russian plane spotters rushed to Zhukovsky to take photos of the new plane, an eerie parallel to the Cold War era, when Western spies attempted to get a glimpse of the last Soviet warplanes at the tightly guarded airfield that served as the country’s summit. military aircraft test center.
Russia is one of the few countries in the world with full cycle capabilities to produce advanced aviation systems, as well as a recognized pioneer in the creation of combat aircraft, ”said Rostec.
The Kremlin has made the modernization of the country’s armed forces a top priority amid bitter tension in relations with the West, which fell to the post-Cold War trough after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Ukraine in 2014, accusations of Russian interference in elections, hacking attacks and other irritants.
