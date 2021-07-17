In jibe against Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan says people sitting abroad cannot take a stand for Kashmir





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a campaign rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Bagh, July 17, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLive

BAGH: A political leader who has assets overseas could never take a stand for the people of Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

If I had assets overseas, then even I wouldn’t have been able to say “absolutely not” in the United States, the prime minister said at a rally in the Bagh area in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister, highlighting the importance of the rule of law, said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) declared that nations without justice cease to exist.

“No nation can prosper if justice does not prevail,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the opposition parties were rallying against the government and threatening to overthrow it only to obtain concessions under the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) with the aim of keeping intact the previous system, in which the laws were different for the rich.

“I meet a lot of Kashmiris abroad, especially in Britain. You can ask them if a corrupt person in this country applies for an NRO. No successful nation has different laws for the rich and the poor,” did he declare.

“In no civilized society does a person convicted by the Supreme Court act like they are better than Bollywood stars, provide false medical tests and run away to Britain,” he said. , referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who visited London treatment.

The prime minister said that what the PTI-led government was doing for the rule of law can be called “jihad”, as never before in the country’s history have powerful people been held accountable.

Turning to the country’s economic situation, the prime minister said that previous governments never tried to make the country self-sufficient, but the Pakistan of tomorrow would give loans to the poorest countries and refuse to receive aid. .

“The good times are near,” he said.

The prime minister, congratulating the Kashmiris on their bravery, said he would not let them down, become their voice and champion their cause across the world.

“The RSS ideology is a danger not only for Muslims, but also for India,” he added.

Relations between Pakistan and Kashmir are based on Islamic principles, the prime minister said, adding that nations are “always built on ideologies, which helps them understand a cause that goes beyond individual goals.”

“Pakistan was based on the vision of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah and I want Kashmiris to be free so that they can live their lives according to Islamic ideology.”

Sharing his vision of a Pakistan modeled after Medina, the prime minister said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the first person to establish an Islamic welfare state and that the PTI-led government was trying to follow his teachings.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given the health card to all its citizens, Punjab will give health cards to all citizens by the end of this year, and we aim to provide it to all citizens here at AJK as well,” did he declare.

The prime minister said that thanks to health insurance, families can seek treatment in any hospital without worrying about money, as each card provides for the use of 1 million rupees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI-led government has launched a new program to provide cheap loans to workers, including mechanics, welders, etc., those who have never been able to ‘buy a house for themselves.

In addition, he said interest-free loans would be given to extremely poor families, so that they could purchase essential items including motorcycles, fertilizers, etc.

“There are two types of business models, the first is ‘trickle down’, in which the people at the top get rich and help those who earn less than them. The other was used by the state of Medina, in which increasing the poor is the priority.

Every person in a family will receive technical training and in today’s world, technical education is crucial because it helps women earn by sitting at home, he said.

The prime minister reminded the people that Muslims have ruled the world for centuries because they have followed the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

“China has done the same, lifting 700 million people out of poverty to become the world’s superpower,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/865575-in-jibe-at-nawaz-pm-imran-khan-says-people-sitting-abroad-cannot-take-stand-for-kashmir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos