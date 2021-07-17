Madman with Millions of Followers: What Trump’s New Books Tell Us | Books





This week, the Guardian reported that what is considered a leak of Kremlin documents portray Donald Trump as an impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual. Vladimir Putin, according to the documents, therefore decided to help Trump come to power in 2016 in order to weaken America.

Five years later, as America digests a series of explosive revelations about the final days of the Trump presidency from a series of new books, Russia’s judgment appears to be confirmed.

Taken together, these Trump books show just how close the United States was to disaster amid stern warnings from military leaders and almost unprecedented fears of a coup attempt. They also revealed shocking new claims about Trump and his entourage, including praise for Hitler and an apparent desire to have protesters shot.

In Nightmare Scenario, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta of the Washington Post show how Trump failed to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, they report, wanted to send infected Americans to Guantnamo Bay and appeared to be hoping Covid would eliminate his national security adviser.

Trump reportedly told his high-ranking general to shoot those demonstrating in Lafayette Square last summer. Photograph: White House / ZUMA Wire / REX / Shutterstock

In Landslide, Michael Wolff’s second sequel to Fire and Fury, the book that gave birth to the genre, Trump is shown isolated and unbalanced in the White House, taken to extremes by Rudy Giuliani before, during and after the deadly attack. of his supporters against the Capitol. He also reports and Fox News denies that Rupert Murdoch personally endorsed Arizona’s early call that signaled Trump’s defeat with a lapidary Fuck him.

In Frankly We Won This Election, Michael Bender reports on the 2020 campaign exhaustively. He also tells us that Trump believed Adolf Hitler had done a lot of good things, that he wanted to execute any aide who broke the news of his retirement in a White House bunker as anti-racism protests went on. rage last summer, and told his superior general to just shoot those demonstrating in Place Lafayette outside.

In I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker show this general, Mark Milley, resisting Trump but fearing a Reichstag moment, a coup by supporters of a president preaching the Fhrer’s gospel. Four days later, on January 6 of this year, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, seeking to overturn the election, looking for lawmakers to capture and kill.

He should be a political outcast. But it’s important to keep showing what he does Tara Setmayer

The two Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists also report that Vice President Mike Pence challenged his own Secret Service agents and refused to leave the Capitol while under attack. They even show Milley reassuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump will not be allowed to use nuclear weapons. So, on Friday, did Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, whose book Trump will be released next year. For good measure, Glasser also pointed out Milley’s efforts to stop Trump from attacking Iran.

For the reader, America was truly on the brink of disaster.

Asked about Trump’s thoughts, a spokesperson directed the Guardian to a statement released on July 9, before some of the more alarming revelations were made public. The interviews he attended were a complete waste of time, Trump said, because the writers were bad people who write what they want to write.

But Trump responded well to Leonnig and Rucker, also authors of a bestseller early in his presidency, A Very Stable Genius. Denying their report, he said General Milley should be impeached or court martialed and tried and called Pelosi a known madman.

Tara Setmayer, a former Republican strategist now a senior adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln project, told the Guardian that such statements were the ramblings of a raving madman.

But he’s a madman with millions of followers, including powerful elected officials in the United States government.

Donald Trump and General Mark Milley, who reportedly feared a coup from supporters of the president. Photograph: Jim Young / Reuters

This is where the catch lies. Many of Trump’s books report important news. Many exchange salacious gossip. But all of them somehow document a moment in US history that is unprecedented and unfinished.

Trump retains control of a party determined to push forward its lie that its defeat was the result of electoral fraud and attack the voting rights of opponents. So it’s important, Setmayer said, that the media continue to cover both Trump and the avalanche of books about him.

It is unacceptable given his behavior for Republicans to give him the time of day, she said. He should be a political outcast. But it’s important to put everything in the right context, to point out when it’s not telling the truth. And as long as it’s done, then I think you have to keep showing what it does.

The hunt

Trump is not a reader, but he knows what is written about him. Earlier this month, according to Politico, he woke up to news from the Guardian of the passage from Benders’ book in which he allegedly praised Hitler.

Trump again denied the remark, Politico said, but also told an adviser: That doesn’t mean [former chief of staff] John Kelly didn’t tell Mike Bender. It doesn’t mean that the others haven’t said it.

Former assistant jockeys tell their side of the story. Pence and Jared Kushner, Trump’s adviser-in-law, signed deals for briefs. Trump even claimed to write his own book, short story that prompted major agents and publishers to reach for their longest poles, with which not to touch him publicly.

Trump’s most influential world figures have spoken or not. As a former Politico contributor put it: It is difficult at this time to know who is telling the truth. They are all trying to go back in time and create their own images. Everyone has reason to be cautious. Trump remains powerful and angry.

No one had ever heard of some of these people who worked for me in Washington, he said in another statement this week, adding: For the first time in their lives they feel like something special , not the losers that they are and they speak, speak, speak!

Our thesis was that the desire to understand this critical period in history would continue. I think it’s proven Keith Urbahn

Depictions of meetings and key moments fuel the new Trump books, all written in a style made famous by Bob Woodward, the postal veteran whose third Trump book is due out in September. Taken from anonymous sources, the scenes are reproduced as if the reporter were in the room, quotes reported verbatim. All of this comes at a tempting price for other reporters, scrambling to pick up the hot new read.

Keith Urbahn is a former speechwriter and Pentagon chief of staff who co-founded Javelin, a leading literary agency in Washington. He told the Guardian: Over the past year, various publishers have told us that they are skeptical, that the demand that we have seen in the last few years of the Trump presidency for political books is bound to decrease as soon as he would be removed from his post.

And our thesis was that it wouldn’t. Maybe it would decrease a bit. But that the desire to understand this critical period in history would continue. And I think it’s proven.

Supporters applaud as Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn / AFP / Getty Images

A glance at Amazon’s bestseller list suggested that Urbahn was right. Leonnig and Rucker led the way, days before publication, with Wolff third and Bender fourth after a few days of selling. Mark Levin and Jesse Waters’ Pro-Trump books rounded out the top five.

The presence of the two Fox News hosts echoed a warning from Setmayer. In-depth reporting on Trump’s excesses, she said, further confirms to the more than 80 million people who voted for Joe Biden that they made the right choice. Clearly.

But you had over 74 million people who still voted for Donald Trump. Does it make a difference to them? I fear that for the vast majority of these people this is not the case. On the contrary, it roots them more in the idea that Donald Trump was somehow the victim, that the Deep State was indeed after him. And I’m not sure how you managed to find your way to these people.

Most likely, the publishing world never will. But as Urbahn said, many other readers look back on the Trump era with a mixture of anger, surprise and shock. I think books are a great way to make sense of this story in a way that the daily drumbeat of news reports and tweets doesn’t. It is not possible. Only books are really a way to do it.

The record

Journalism, according to the cliché, is the first draft of history. Books based on journalism are therefore considered the second.

Setmayer said: I think the most credible journalist’s books do this, compared to the salacious ones. We can let history be the judge.

Asked for judgment, historian Sidney Blumenthal, a Clinton collaborator turned Lincoln biographer, warned that the story the books attempt to write is not yet over.

It would be nice to see this as something comfortable in the past, he said. The insurgency that Trump organized and coordinated and paid for for the revealed weaknesses of the system that the entire Republican Party is now dedicated to exploiting, not only by suppressing voters, but also suppressing future elections.

All of this shows how dangerous Trump remains.

And why the books on him are selling.

