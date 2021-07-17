ABJ distributes aid packages to people affected by the pandemic





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Jokowi Bottom Line (ABJ) volunteers led by General President Michael Umbas went directly to residents’ homes to distribute aid to communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic during the emergency period of PPKM. ABJ General Chairman Michael Umbas said this humanitarian social action was a swift move to follow through on President Joko Widodo’s directives to work together and help each other during the pandemic. Read also : Luhut: The extension of the emergency PPKM is still under evaluation, in the next 2-3 days we will announce “Mr. Jokowi gave an example, he immediately came to people to help. This is proof of his commitment and real action to save people during a severe pandemic situation like this. by participating in the delivery of aid. We call for this to be done throughout Indonesia. It is time to work together, to take concrete measures to strengthen humanitarian solidarity, ”said Umbas when handing over aid to the settlement of Dukuh Village Scavenger, Gandaria, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta, on Saturday (17 / 7/21). Read also : Pandemic management has not been optimal, government apologizes to Indonesian people Aid packages provided included basic food packages, ready-to-eat foods, medicines and vitamins. Masks and hand sanitizer were also distributed. Upon handing over the aid, Umbas, who is also the chairman of the Indonesian Heart Foundation, urged the public to remain enthusiastic and always be aware of the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked to participate. to the government immunization program. “Let’s fight this pandemic by tightening health protocols, following government recommendations and we must participate in vaccinations,” Umbas said. Earlier, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, President Joko Widodo also visited the homes of residents of Sunter Agung Village, Tanjung Priok District, North Jakarta, around 8:52 p.m. WIB. President Jokowi directly provided basic food assistance to people in need. In addition to basic food packages, during the visit, the President also distributed packages of drugs and vitamins to people in self-isolation (isoman).

